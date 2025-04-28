Saquon Barkley Breaks Silence Amid Backlash Over Donald Trump Hangouts
Saquon Barkley has heard the criticism, and now wants to share his side of the story.
The Philadelphia Eagles star faced significant criticism for hanging out with United States President Donald Trump over the weekend. Photos on social media showed Barkley and Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., with multiple "Make America Great Again" hats on a nearby table. The two also were seen disembarking the Marine One helicopter in New Jersey.
It's worth noting that Barkley and Trump's hangout occurred a day before the Eagles' scheduled visit to the White House. And, hours before the championship celebration, Barkley used social media to fire back against the mounting criticism.
"Lol some people are really upset cause I played (golf) and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley wrote on the X platform. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago ... and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."
Barkley's post ended with a cry-laughing emoji.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie previously said the White House visit was "optional" for members of last season's Super Bowl-winning team. However, it's fair to expect Barkley will be in attendance.
