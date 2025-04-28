Eagles Rumors: Philly Puts Aging Franchise Cornerstone On Trade Block
Dallas Goedert still is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles -- for now.
Trade rumors have surrounded the star tight end since the start of the offseason. The speculation peaked shortly before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft when Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer offered this note in his final mock draft, which featured Philly taking LSU tight end Mason Taylor with the 32nd pick:
"I was tipped off Wednesday that Dallas Goedert is on the block, so tight end makes sense here. Is Taylor a little bit of a reach? Maybe. But this is a draft where I think a lot of guys will feel like reaches to teams. And Taylor, the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and nephew of another Dolphins legend, Zach Thomas, is really solid across the board and should play in the league for a long time."
Taylor wound up going to the New York Jets in the second round, and the Eagles didn't select a tight end with any of their 10 picks. However, general manager Howie Roseman was non-committal when asked about Goedert during a post-draft news conference.
“Dallas is part of the team as we speak," Roseman said, via a team-provided transcript. "Obviously, as we go forward, we’re going to continue to address things on this team and, right now, nothing further."
A Goedert trade would leave the Eagles thin at tight end. They signed veterans Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson earlier this offseason and also have Grant Calcaterra on the depth chart.
Will the 30-year-old Goedert stick around for an eighth season in Philadelphia? We'll have to wait and see, but a trade wouldn't shock anyone.
