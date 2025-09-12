Jerry Jones' Wild Reaction To Eagles-Cowboys Jalen Carter Ejection
The Philadelphia Eagles won't face off against the Dallas Cowboys again until Nov. 23rd and the team will likely look different in that matchup.
Philadelphia did enough to come out on top Week 1, but did so without the services of arguably one of the of the best overall defensive players in football in Jalen Carter. He was ejected before the first defensive snap of the game for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Since then, the National Football League has announced that Carter will not be suspended for the Eagles' Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It's not every day you see a guy ejected just a few seconds into a game. So, statistically speaking, Carter should give the Eagles another edge when they face off against each other next barring an injury or something like that.
Carter's ejection got the football world talking, to say the least. Unsurprisingly, there has been a wide range of reactions. Some have said he shouldn't have gotten ejected. Some have said he should get suspended multiple games and everything you could possibly think of in-between.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Carter's ejection and had a pretty funny response involving Micah Parsons on 105.3 The FAN, as transcribed Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.
"Jerry Jones on Jalen Carter spitting ejection: 'I liked to have dropped my teeth when I started seeing him walk off because he’s such a fabulous football player...I said, 'Well, I guess the man upstairs is evening it up. We don’t have Micah; they’re letting us (not) have him.’'"
That's pretty funny stuff right there from the Cowboys owner. Dallas traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before Week 1 in one of the most shocking moves in recent memory across the NFL. Since then, Jones hasn't shied away from the move, and this is another way he acknowledged the stunner. It's not every day you make a move that shakes up the NFL. At least, Jones has good humor about it.
