Saquon Shoots Down Eagles' 'Predictable' Running Game Narrative
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Newsflash: the Philadelphia Eagles’ running game is predictable.
Former Eagles linebacker and current NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho underscored just how predictable after the reigning Super Bowl champion’s stunning 34-17 loss to the talent-deficient New York Giants on Thursday night.
Acho broke it down into “the most predictable thing you’ll ever see,” noting Philadelphia runs the ball on two downs (first and second), from one distance (-and-10), and out of two formations (3x1 and pistol).
All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson also noted that the running game has gotten too predictable.
"It seems a lot harder than it needs to be," Johnson said. "Maybe moving forward, just have a little bit more variety, hitting the perimeter some."
Superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for an NFL record 2,504 yards through a Super Bowl LIX championship last season and is now averaging just 3.4 yards per carry over six games, was less inclined to point the finger at what’s taking hold as a narrative for those who need to assign blame.
Everyone Knew
“Last year, do you think we were predictable?” Barkley asked rhetorically. “I mean, everyone knew we were running the ball, and we still got it off [last season]. So, I think we also gotta get back into that attitude, to that mindset, of not really giving a f@#$ what people are trying to do.
“And that’s something that I’m definitely looking for.”
Johnson also added context to his own comments that points to execution.
“We have spurts where we show glimpses of what we could be, but the consistency isn’t there,” Johnson admitted. “It’s not a finger-pointing show. I’m with [offensive coordinator] Kevin [Patullo] until the end.
“A lot of it goes down to execution.”
One team source noted the physical style that the Eagles played last season had a cumulative effect on what was one of the best offensive line performances of the modern era last season.
“Everyone is focused on Saquon and his touches [last season]. I think the O-Line is beat up,” the source said.
Already this season, Johnson has dealt with stinger and shoulder issues, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson has had offseason knee surgery, tore his meniscus in training camp, dealt with a back issue, and missed the Giants game with a sprained ankle.
Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens has acknowledged that he’s still inching his way back from offseason back surgery, and departed right guard Mekhi Becton has already been injured twice with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Execution remains the far bigger issue than predictability when it comes to the Eagles’ running game, but both issues need improvement.
“We’ll go back and look at this tape and see what we gotta get fixed,” said Johnson. But moving forward, we need to be more efficient, less predictable, and capitalize on big plays and explosives.”