Shedeur Sanders Controversy Explained: Were Eagles Involved?
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted a quarterback this offseason in Kyle McCord.
Philadelphia took McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 National Football League Draft after an eye-popping 2024 season with Syracuse. Last year, McCord put up 4,779 passing yards to go along with 34 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and three rushing touchdowns. He averaged 367.6 passing yards per game. That's pretty nuts.
There were rumors throughout the draft that the Eagles had interest in another quarterback, though. At the time, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles were interested in former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders before the Cleveland Browns got him.
Sanders landed with the Browns and was a part of the team's quarterback competition this summer. Joe Flacco won the job, though.
Sanders has made headlines left and right, although most haven't been his fault. He's young and has interest all over the league. It seems like everyone either loves him or hates him. There doesn't seem to be many neutral opinions over the young quarterback.
He's in the news right now again because Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson alleged that teams were specifcally told not to draft Sanders on “Roggin and Rodney Show” on AM 570 LA Sports.
It has been an odd week across the NFL
"I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that’s in the NFL that the NFL told (teams) don’t draft him, do not draft him,” Dickerson said. “We’re going to make an example out of him. And this came from a very good source, a very good source...
"He said that – I won’t say who – somebody called the Cleveland Browns and said ‘don’t do that, draft him. Because they weren’t going to draft him either… They were forced into drafting him because somebody made a call to them."
That's a pretty big and explosive allegation. Since Dickerson made his comments, Sanders has been discussed a lot, but the league office hasn't said anything. If there was any drama going on behind the scenes, it doesn't seem like something the Eagles would be involved in. There were rumors out there that the Eagles were interested in him, which wasn't the case with many teams. This part is just speculation, but the drama is just starting.
