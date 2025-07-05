Shedeur Sanders, Eagles Safety Turned Heads In Canada
The Philadelphia Eagles have a question at safety heading into the 2025 National Football League season but there does seem to be an internal answer.
Philadelphia traded away safety CJ Gardner-Johnson this offseason which has led to a lot off chatter about the safety room as a whole. Some of the noise has been about external guys, like Justin Simmons. But, the Eagles have options. Philadelphia drafted Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
He surely will get a shot in training camp but another guy who will be interesting to follow is 25-year-old Sydney Brown. He was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and is entering his third season with the Eagles. Brown appeared in 14 games in 2023 and 11 in 2024. This upcoming season will be his best opportunity yet to earn a significant role with the franchise.
But, it sounds like the Eagles aren't the only team that is interested in him. CFL.ca's Marshall Ferguson shared a list of nine players "claimed" by CFL franchises for negotiations if they were to become available. Brown is linked to the Toronto Argonauts.
"While twin brother Chase Brown was drafted in the seventh round of the CFL selection showcase in 2023, Sydney Brown was not, which means his rights were up for grabs and Toronto gobbled them up happily," Ferguson said. "The London, Ontario native would be a massive fan favourite if he ever decided to come home but this Super Bowl champion has much more to accomplish in the NFL before ever contemplating that."
He isn't the only player "claimed." The most polarizing guy claimed was Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"This is the name on the list if you’re going for cartoonishly loud and fun name recognition," Ferguson said. "You already know the story and the bloodlines as Shedeur Sanders showed off million dollar watches to opposing student sections while enjoying his visit to Colorado with legendary dad Deion. Can you image the buzz around Sanders to Toronto? I can’t yet, but after falling all the way to the fifth round of the NFL Draft this year, never say never."
None of this matters unless the Eagles opt to move on from Brown. But, it is interesting to see how it works.