Eagles Cut 11-Year Veteran Before Season Finale

The Philadelphia Eagles have just one game left in the 2025 National Football League regular season and yet they continue to tinker with the roster.

On Monday, the Eagles announced that 11-year veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett has been waived by the team after seven games with the franchise.

"The Eagles announced on Monday that they have waived long snapper Charley Hughlett," the Eagles announced. "Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, Hughlett was the long snapper for the first four games before landing on Injured Reserve with an abdominal injury. He came back for the last two games. The Eagles currently do not have another long snapper on the active roster or the practice squad.

Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) celebrates a field goal with long snapper Charley Hughlett (47)during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Hughlett joined the Eagles after 10 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he was a team captain. In Sunday's win over the Bills, Hughlett served as the long snapper for Jake Elliott's two field goals and extra point attempt, allowing the kicker to become just the second Eagle to surpass 1,000 career points. Punter Braden Mann averaged 55.4 yards on seven punts."

Former Eagles long snapper Cal Adomitis, who played nine games with the team this season, is currently on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad and immediately becomes a logical backup option for the team after moving on from Hughlett.

There's one game left in the regular season before Philadelphia will most likely begin its run back to the Super Bowl either as the No. 3 or No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. The long snapper position now becomes something that the team needs to figure out in the coming days before the Week 18 season finale against the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia isn't afraid to make a move, clearly. It's somewhat surprising to see moves at this point. Especially ones that could have a legit impact on games. But, now we wait to see what the team will do next. But expect another move in the not-so-distant future.

