Shedeur Sanders Predicted To Beat Out Eagles Champion
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move this offseason and shipped Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns in a package that brought Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Philadelphia.
Pickett backed up Jalen Hurts in 2024 and even got a few snaps in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. He started 24 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers across his first two NFL seasons before coming to Philadelphia last year.
Now, he has a chance to win the starting job with the Browns, but there is a lot of competition. Cleveland's quarterback competition is underway between Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.
So, who will win the job? Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine predicted that Sanders will beat out Pickett and the field for the starting job.
"This quarterback battle feels as open as any," Valentine said. "The Browns have four legitimate options to start the season at quarterback: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. While the Browns will likely be hunting for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft if none of the four pan out, the front office and coaching staff will still want to be competitive in 2025, as their seats are getting increasingly hotter after the Deshaun Watson mess and the direction of the team in the post-Baker Mayfield era...Sanders, the most polarizing prospect in recent draft history, was selected in the fifth round after a major slide but earned an elite 91.0 PFF overall grade this past season.
"Narratives or outside optics won’t matter too much to the Browns; the goal is purely to put the most talented quarterback under center. And even if none of their options project to be the long-term answer, Sanders could be the starter for 2025. Draft order notwithstanding, he is the most talented quarterback on the roster. He has reportedly impressed in OTAs, and while there will be some noise regarding how he found his way to the team, his talent is undeniable. Prediction: Shedeur Sanders."
