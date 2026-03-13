3 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have done some good things so far in free agency, especially when it comes to the cornerback room.

Philadelphia signed former Pro Bowler Riq Woolen, two-time Super Bowl champion Jonathan Jones and kept Michael Carter II in town as well, despite speculation that he could be a cut candidate. The Eagles have the best cornerback room in the league, but there are holes to fill elsewhere. The Eagles have brought Arnold Ebiketie to town as well, who had 16 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. There's still more work to be done for the pass rush. The Eagles also need to add at least a new No. 3 receiver with Jahan Dotson leaving. Tight end is up in the air with Dallas Goedert still available. So, clearly there is still work to do.

Here are three free agents the Eagles should target who could start in 2026:

Joey Bosa — Most Recent Team: Buffalo Bills

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles against Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bosa has 77 sacks in 10 seasons. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and had five sacks in 2025 while forcing five fumbles and racking up 29 total tackles in 15 games played. If the Eagles want a legit pass rusher with elite upside, Bosa could be a guy like that in free agency.

David Njoku — Most Recent Team: Cleveland Browns

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com reported on March 3 that the Eagles have interest in Njoku.



"The Eagles have interest in David Njoku, per league sources," Shorr-Parks wrote on X. "Would be a signing that gives them one of the best athletes in the league at the position and finally gives Njoku an elite, consistent QB to play with for the first time in his career. Something to keep an eye on."



If Goedert doesn't return, Njoku would be a clear option to come in and replace him.

Keenan Allen — Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Eagles really only need a No. 3 receiver at this moment. Allen's resume certainly is better than a No. 3 receiver spot. He may not be one of the very top receivers in the game any longer, but he still had 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns. If he wants a chance at a Super Bowl, the Eagles could provide that. He would immediately slot in as the No. 3 behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. If Brown were to get traded, Smith moves to No. 1 and Allen could be No. 2.