Eagles-Jets Trade Buzz Heats Up Around 25-Year-Old QB

The 2026 National Football Scouting Combine is here and there are already trade rumors around one of the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterbacks.

That is obviously not in reference to Jalen Hurts. He's not going anywhere. Instead, Tanner McKee is more up in the air with just one season of control left. He's entering his fourth season with the franchise and will be a free agent after the 2026 season wraps up. On Tuesday, Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reported that the New York Jets are a team with interest in McKee.

"The New York Jets are officially bargain hunting at quarterback, according to league sources," Pauline wrote. "The Jets are learning from last year’s high-priced quarterback gamble, and sources indicate their new trade target list looks very different, while two AFC rivals are preparing to break the bank for a top wideout. ...

The Eagles QB could be an intriguing trade chip

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"After last year’s failure at quarterback, the Jets are once again in the market for a starting signal caller to compete with or replace Justin Fields. Much of the narrative outside the league has centered around the team potentially making a trade for Kyler Murray. Yet people in the league tell me if general manager Darren Mougey gets his way, the Jets will look to bring in a less-expensive signal caller, and two names keep entering the conversation: Tanner McKee and Davis Mills. Both are Stanford graduates who backed up big-name quarterbacks, and each player is in the final year of their contracts, which means the Jets would have to swing a trade to bring either into the franchise."

If the Eagles were to trade McKee, it wouldn't be a massive shock. He has shown promise, but isn't going to move past Hurts on the depth chart. Last year, the Eagles traded former backup Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Pickett had more starting experience under his belt, so it wouldn't be a shock if McKee's trade value is lower this offseason. All in all, he's going to be someone to watch and it sounds like the Jets could be an option.