Has Eagles Fan-Favorite Played Final Game In Philly?
The Philadelphia Eagles have been quiet over the last few days.
As is the case every year, the first week of the free agency across the National Football League is insane. Almost immediately after the NFL's legal tampering period kicks off deals start being agreed to. It's interesting how it works out that teams and players are able to come to terms so quickly.
The Eagles lost some players through free agency, traded a few away, and have also made some very solid additions already.
Recently there has been some chatter about another guy who may or may not be with the team in 2025. Tight end Dallas Goedert has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Eagles. He's widely considered to be one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league. In 2024, he appeared in 10 games and had 42 catches for 496 yards. He returned for the playoffs and was a key contributor down the stretch as well.
There's been trade rumors largely due to the fact that he has one year left on his four-year, $57 million deal. His cap hit is scheduled to be over $12 million but there's a potential out in his deal this offseason.
The Eagles surely could save some cash by letting him go. The free agent tight end market is thin right now so maybe a team could pay a premium on the trade market. There were rumors that the team could be open to moving him for a fourth-round pick.
While this is the case, there are pros and cons to a move. If the Eagles were to move on from Goedert, there wouldn't be a better pass-catching option for them right now barring a selection in the NFL Draft. The Eagles already have at least some questions at the third receiver position but that doesn't matter too much when you have a guy like Goedert making plays at tight end.
If the Eagles were to move on from him, they would have some serious questions behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Jahan Dotson is still with the team and could be a solid piece with more of an opportunity, but there are still question marks.
The biggest con obviously is the price tag. But, maybe it makes sense to run it back for one more year?
More NFL: Eagles Surprise Trade Called 'Under-The-Radar' Move Of Offseason