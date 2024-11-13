Should Eagles Sign Bears $30M Veteran After Surprise Release?
The Philadelphia Eagles very well could get a key piece of the offensive line back into the mix on Thursday against the Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia has been missing Jordan Mailata as he has dealt with an injury, but he's trending in the right direction and there's a chance that he could return to the field on Thursday. While this is the case, should the Eagles look to bring another veteran to town?
The Eagles are a run-heavy team that relies heavily on the offensive line. Philadelphia is in a fantastic spot at 7-2, but it wouldn't hurt to have even more depth just in case more injuries pop up. One player who surprisingly is available is Chicago Bears veteran lineman Nate Davis. He surprisingly was released by the Bears on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Bears have released veteran (guard) Nate Davis, who they shopped prior to the trade deadline," Rapoport said. "He started 13 times over the last two seasons for them."
The reason why this move was surprising is the Bears looked into trading him ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline but opted to keep him. That was just over one week ago, so something clearly shifted within the organization.
He was in the second year of a three-year, $30 million deal with the Bears. He was a starter for the Bears last season, but his role shifted this year. At this point, it could make some sense to take a flier on him. He has been a starter throughout his career and could provide valuable depth down the stretch. A move wouldn't hurt Philadelphia but could have positive upside.
