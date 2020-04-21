SI.com's Team Publishers Take Shot at Mock Draft

Eight NFL team publishers for SI.com got together Monday and had a little fun.

It wasn’t a Dak Prescott-style gathering, with actual people in the room, like the Dallas Cowboys quarterback had recently for a birthday party or something or other.

Social distancing was observed here.

Joining me to conduct a first-round NFL mock draft were team reporters Corbin Smith (Seahawks), Patty Traina (Giants), Howard Balzer (Cardinals), Will Ragatz (Vikings), Todd Karpovich (Raven), Alain Poupart (Dolphins), and Pete Smith (Browns).

Each of us were responsible for selecting a player for four teams, including the one which we cover.

My teams in addition to the Eagles, were the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 1 overall), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 24 overall), and the Green Bay Packers (No. 30 overall).

No trades were allowed, so I couldn’t go all Eagles GM Howie Roseman-like in this setting, so I stayed at pick No. 21 and, because our draft board fell the way it did, took LSU receiver Justin Jefferson.

Surprise, surprise, I know.

Believe me, I gave some serious thought to taking Kenneth Murray, the linebacker from Oklahoma who was still on the board and came off at pick No. 28 to the Ravens. I am buying the hype that the Eagles could make Murray the pick.

Here are each of our picks, and you can watch the video if you like, too to hear the explanation of each pick:

Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Redskins: Chase Young, edge, Ohio State

Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Dolphins: Isaiah Simmon, Hybrid, Clemson

Chargers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jaguars: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Browns: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Raiders: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

49ers: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Broncos: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Falcons: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

Dolphins: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Raiders: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Jaguars: Antoine Winfield, S, Minnesota

EAGLES: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Vikings: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Patriots: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Saints: Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State

Vikings: Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan

Dolphins: DeAndre Swift, RB, Georgia

Seahawks: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Titans: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Chiefs: Johnathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin