SI.com's Team Publishers Take Shot at Mock Draft
Ed Kracz
Eight NFL team publishers for SI.com got together Monday and had a little fun.
It wasn’t a Dak Prescott-style gathering, with actual people in the room, like the Dallas Cowboys quarterback had recently for a birthday party or something or other.
Social distancing was observed here.
Joining me to conduct a first-round NFL mock draft were team reporters Corbin Smith (Seahawks), Patty Traina (Giants), Howard Balzer (Cardinals), Will Ragatz (Vikings), Todd Karpovich (Raven), Alain Poupart (Dolphins), and Pete Smith (Browns).
Each of us were responsible for selecting a player for four teams, including the one which we cover.
My teams in addition to the Eagles, were the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 1 overall), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 24 overall), and the Green Bay Packers (No. 30 overall).
No trades were allowed, so I couldn’t go all Eagles GM Howie Roseman-like in this setting, so I stayed at pick No. 21 and, because our draft board fell the way it did, took LSU receiver Justin Jefferson.
Surprise, surprise, I know.
Believe me, I gave some serious thought to taking Kenneth Murray, the linebacker from Oklahoma who was still on the board and came off at pick No. 28 to the Ravens. I am buying the hype that the Eagles could make Murray the pick.
Here are each of our picks, and you can watch the video if you like, too to hear the explanation of each pick:
Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Redskins: Chase Young, edge, Ohio State
Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Dolphins: Isaiah Simmon, Hybrid, Clemson
Chargers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jaguars: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Browns: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Raiders: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
49ers: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Broncos: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
Falcons: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
Dolphins: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Raiders: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Jaguars: Antoine Winfield, S, Minnesota
EAGLES: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Vikings: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Patriots: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Saints: Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State
Vikings: Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan
Dolphins: DeAndre Swift, RB, Georgia
Seahawks: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Titans: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Chiefs: Johnathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin