Six Former Eagles Who Could Be The Next C.J. Gardner-Johnson And Return To Philly
C.J. Gardner-Johnson proved you can do it, that you can return to the team you spent a year away from and win a Super Bowl.
The Eagles safety arrived in Philadelphia from New Orleans in 2022, helped the Eagles make Super Bowl LVII by tying for the league lead in interceptions with six, but left in free agency the following season. After a year in Detroit, he returned and was an important piece to the Eagles’ No.1-ranked defense and Super Bowl LIX winning team.
With that in mind, here are six former Eagles, who moved on to other teams, and now might have a chance to return this offseason. Of course it won’t happen for all six, and it may not happen for even one of them, but I’m saying there’s a chance.
Javon Hargrave. The defensive tackle is not a free agent, yet, but the 49ers are expected to release their big signing from just two years ago. In 2022, Hargrave posted a career-high 11 sacks then bolted for the pay and a big payday. He has one year left on that contract, but a triceps injury on Sept. 24 ended his second season there. He had seven sacks in his first year in San Fran.
Eagles DT Milton Williams will be hard to keep, even though he fits the parameters of what general manager Howie Roseman likes – young (25) and on the rise – he may cost too much for to bring back. Hargrave, who just turned 32 on Feb. 7, would be a nice addition.
Zach Ertz. It would be great to see the Eagles’ second-round draft pick from 2013 return to break the team’s record for most catches in a career. The tight end has 570, 10 behind Hall of Fame receiver Harold Carmichael from 1971-83. With 6,267 yards receiving, he could even surpass Mike Quick (6,464) and DeSean Jackson (6,512) on the all-time yardage list.
The Eagles still have Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra under contract for one more season, and E.J. Jenkins is still developing as a tight end, so where would the harm be in bringing back one of their own in a limited but still-productive role?
Boston Scott. The running back, who turns 30 in April and is always willing to do whatever is asked of him, spent most of last year rehabbing a partial meniscus tear before the season. He bounced from the Rams to the Steelers before reaching an injury settlement. We don’t know what the future of free-agent running back Kenny Gainwell holds, but Scott would be an ideal fit as running back two or three with Will Shipley behind Saquon Barkley.
“I always wanted to stay in Philly,” Scott told Jeff Skversky @JeffSkverskyYouTube. “My heart has always been in Philly … and it always will be. I’d love to come back to Philly in particular. I’d like to keep playing. … If I get an opportunity, take it and run with it.”
Haason Reddick. The pass rusher left with accusations of playing for his own stats during the 2023 collapse following him out the door. He didn’t do much with the Jets after sitting out half the season hoping to redo his contract. It never happened and now he’s free. The Eagles are expected to lose Josh Sweat in free agency, so maybe Reddick would fit, though it would probably be a long shot for a player set to turn 31 before the season begins.
Rasul Douglas. The cornerback earned a ring as a rookie on the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl championship team and has been with three teams since. He had five picks in three seasons with the Eagles and added 14 since he left. It might depend on what the Eagles decide to do with Darius Slay if this were to happen. Even if Slay leaves, it might not, though Douglas won’t turn 30 until the end of August.
Derek Barnett. The player fans loved to not love because his aggressive style of play often led to personal foul penalties was in the same draft class as Douglas. His snap count has shrunk, but he is still capable of making plays. He had 21.5 sacks in seven years with the Eagles and in two seasons with the Texans added another 7.5 He also returned two fumbles for touchdowns with Houston. Plus, he won’t turn 29 until the end of June.
