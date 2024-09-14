Steelers Cut Ex-Eagles Fan-Favorite In Surprise Move; Will Philly Reunite?
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move involving a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.
Former Eagles fan-favorite Boston Scott spent the last six seasons of his career with Philadelphia but got a new opportunity this offseason. He spent some of the summer with the Los Angeles Rams but was one of the team's surprise cuts as they had to get the roster down to 53 players.
He quickly latched on with the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad, but that didn't last long. He was released from the practice squad on Friday, according to NFL Trade Rumors' Jonathan Comeaux.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers officially released RB Boston Scott from their practice squad with an injury settlement on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire," Comeaux said. "Scott, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
"The Saints later signed Scott to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ active roster in 2020. He returned to the Eagles on an exclusive rights offer before signing another one-year deal with the team for 2022. Scott re-signed to another one-year deal with Philadelphia last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with Los Angeles back in April. However, the Rams cut him and he quickly caught on with Pittsburgh. He re-signed to the Steelers’ practice squad and was placed on their injured list last week."
Hopefully, he is able to find a new home soon.
