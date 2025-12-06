Another Darius Slay Update For Eagles Fans To Monitor

It was an odd week for the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Darius Slay.

It seems as though these three parties were in the middle of a love triangle. Slay was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers and was claimed by the Bills and Eagles. Buffalo had priority and landed the six-time Pro Bowler. While this is the case, Slay will not be taking the field with Buffalo in the near future.

Eagles fans took to social media in droves with hopes that the veteran corner would come back to town. Once reports surfaced that Slay wouldn't report to Buffalo, it gave fans hope that the Bills would cut ties with him and open the door for the Eagles to reunite. On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Slay was being placed on the reserve/did not report list.

Another Darius Slay update

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On Saturday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini followed up with more reporting on Slay and noted that for now, he will "remain on the sidelines" but said the Bills "may want to play nice" due to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

"What’s Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane going to do? His team claimed cornerback Darius Slay after he was waived by the Steelers, but the veteran then said he would not report to Buffalo as he considered retirement," Russini wrote. "The Bills retain Slay’s playing rights after he was placed on the reserve/retired list. As of now, his future remains uncertain.

"In late February, while still under contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, Slay appeared on the 'St. Brown Podcast' and said that he wanted to play one more year and that 'the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit.' Less than a month later, Philadelphia released him and Pittsburgh quickly signed him. For now, I’m told that Slay will remain on the sidelines. With the Bills facing the Eagles in Week 17, it will be interesting to see what Buffalo decides to do. Slay is repped by superagent Drew Rosenhaus, so Buffalo may want to play nice."

The last bit is what's interesting. If Slay being repped by Rosenhaus makes Buffalo "play nice," could that lead to another shot for Philadelphia?

Buffalo could release Slay from the reserve/did not report list at any point.

For now, Slay is on the list and still a part of the Buffalo franchise. The Bills filled his spot on the roster on Friday. Slay addressed all of the noise and made it clear that he is actually considering retirement. If the Bills do let him walk, keep an eye on Philadelphia again. The Eagles showed interest and put a claim on him. Keep an eye on the veteran; the saga may not be over.

