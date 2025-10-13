Eagles Today

Sudden Eagles Retirement Could Spark Trade For Superstar Edge Rusher

The Eagles could make a big move after Za'Darius Smith opted to suddenly retire...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Za'Darius Smith (52) guestures to fans prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Za'Darius Smith (52) guestures to fans prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles need to make a move for an edge rusher. They've struggled on defense for weeks now and they recently lost edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to a sudden, midseason retirement.

The Eagles have been connected to Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson for weeks now, but no deal has seemed close. After Smith's retirement, the Eagles could aggressively pursue a deal for the Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

NFL's Marc Ross recently discussed Hendrickson as a potential trade candidate this season.

"The Bengals just traded for a new quarterback in Flacco, essentially telling the rest of the NFL they have no intention of rolling over in 2025," Ross wrote. "That doesn't mean they won't consider shipping out Hendrickson, who's playing the season on a revised one-year, $29 million contract. Just like in years past, he's been the best player on Cincinnati's defense this season, leading the team with four sacks. But even with the four-time Pro Bowler doing his thing up front, the Bengals defense ranks 30th in both points per game allowed (31.2) and total yards per game allowed (391.2).

Eagles could trade for Trey Hendrickson after Za'Darius Smith retirement news

Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickso
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A playoff berth doesn't feel promising, and it's clear Hendrickson isn't part of the team's long-term plan. Why not get some draft capital for a great player who'll hit free agency in the offseason. Playoff contenders like Detroit, New England, Dallas and San Francisco (which lost ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ for the season) need pass-rush help and could swing a deal."

While Ross doesn't specifically connect Hendrickson to the Eagles, that connection isn't a reach at all.

Hendrickson would be a very expensive addition for the Eagles, but it makes sense. Philadelphia's defense is falling apart each week, and it needs a star to anchor the team at this point. Trading for Hendrickson to replace Smith would be a dream solution.

The Bengals should be looking to trade Hendrickson at this point. The season is a lost cause and the team needs to rebuild a bit. Adding multiple top draft picks in exchange for Hendrickson would make the most sense. This would allow the Bengals to build the defense from the ground up through the draft.

