Eagles Today

AJ Brown-Eagles Trade Rumors Heating Up After 'Players Meeting'

The Eagles might field calls for AJ Brown at the trade deadline...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up with wide recivers coach Aaron Moorehead prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up with wide recivers coach Aaron Moorehead prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles are surrounded by drama this season. They're one of the better teams in football, but superstar wide receiver AJ Brown is seemingly unhappy, which could spark a trade in the coming weeks. The Eagles recently held a "players meeting" between Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and the aforementioned star wide receiver, though the trio noted that it wasn't a formal meeting.

While the Eagles have been insistent that they're not trading Brown, sources around the league don't buy it. The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently spoke about Brown and the potential of a massive trade.

"The Eagles will continue to insist they have no plans to trade Brown, their star receiver," Russini wrote. "But every week that passes with problems piling up makes decision-makers around the league wonder."

AJ Brown trade rumors heating up after second consecutive loss

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brow
Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after a catch against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brown's production has been down, aside from two big weeks, but his energy seems down, too. Typically, Brown plays with a lot of emotion, both good and bad, but this season, he seems like he doesn't care, which isn't good for the Eagles.

“Brown doesn’t look frustrated or mad — he looks indifferent. And that’s not a good place to be," A league source told Russini and The Athletic.

If a deal is going to come to fruition, it would need to be a massive one. The Eagles aren't going to trade the star for a second round pick or a third round pick. If a team is willing to give up multiple top picks or a high ranking first round pick, Brown could be on the move. There's also a chance a team sends a star defensive player to the Eagles in exchange for Brown.

“I think Howie (Roseman) moves him. It would have to be for the right player or pick, but (a trade) wouldn’t surprise me. Howie likes deals, especially if a player’s value overrides how Brown is being used," An AFC GM said, via Russini.

At this point, a trade is unlikely, but the odds are increasing with each passing week.

"Most teams anticipate the asking price to be steep," Russini wrote. "Expect more calls as we near November."

The Eagles will likely receive a lot of calls for Brown. It could only be a matter of time before they receive a trade offer big enough to give him up.

More NFL: Lane Johnson Makes Blunt 7-Word Statement After Eagles Embarrassing Loss

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. Find him on Twitter/X @zpretzel

Home/News