AJ Brown-Eagles Trade Rumors Heating Up After 'Players Meeting'
The Philadelphia Eagles are surrounded by drama this season. They're one of the better teams in football, but superstar wide receiver AJ Brown is seemingly unhappy, which could spark a trade in the coming weeks. The Eagles recently held a "players meeting" between Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and the aforementioned star wide receiver, though the trio noted that it wasn't a formal meeting.
While the Eagles have been insistent that they're not trading Brown, sources around the league don't buy it. The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently spoke about Brown and the potential of a massive trade.
"The Eagles will continue to insist they have no plans to trade Brown, their star receiver," Russini wrote. "But every week that passes with problems piling up makes decision-makers around the league wonder."
AJ Brown trade rumors heating up after second consecutive loss
Brown's production has been down, aside from two big weeks, but his energy seems down, too. Typically, Brown plays with a lot of emotion, both good and bad, but this season, he seems like he doesn't care, which isn't good for the Eagles.
“Brown doesn’t look frustrated or mad — he looks indifferent. And that’s not a good place to be," A league source told Russini and The Athletic.
If a deal is going to come to fruition, it would need to be a massive one. The Eagles aren't going to trade the star for a second round pick or a third round pick. If a team is willing to give up multiple top picks or a high ranking first round pick, Brown could be on the move. There's also a chance a team sends a star defensive player to the Eagles in exchange for Brown.
“I think Howie (Roseman) moves him. It would have to be for the right player or pick, but (a trade) wouldn’t surprise me. Howie likes deals, especially if a player’s value overrides how Brown is being used," An AFC GM said, via Russini.
At this point, a trade is unlikely, but the odds are increasing with each passing week.
"Most teams anticipate the asking price to be steep," Russini wrote. "Expect more calls as we near November."
The Eagles will likely receive a lot of calls for Brown. It could only be a matter of time before they receive a trade offer big enough to give him up.
More NFL: Lane Johnson Makes Blunt 7-Word Statement After Eagles Embarrassing Loss