Summer Of Change At Eagles Camp: "It's One Of The Harder Camps Since I've Been Here"
PHILADELPHIA – They arrived together in the 2022 draft, 38 picks apart, which means they are now nearing the end of their third training camp as Eagles. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was picked 13th overall, and offensive lineman Cam Jurgens arrived as the 51st overall pick.
They were asked on Tuesday how different this summer camp has been than their previous two.
“I think it has been a more physical camp,” said Jurgens following Day 15 of camp. “I think it has been a more physical camp. Some of the practices have been a little longer. I think our tough practices have been a higher duration, getting more snaps, and I think that’s really good.”
Jurgens believes the difference is because of the newly-shaped roster that has more youth in key positions.
“We have less vets than what we normally have on this team," he said. "I think the last couple years it was a heavy vet team where we needed to get a lot more plays, maybe not the high intensity that we have. I think today was a really high-intensity day. Not as many snaps, but we really got after it.
"A couple days ago, it was a lot of plays and still high intensity. That’s good when you have younger guys and less vets, you need to have more plays and be more physical.”
Tuesday’s practice ran for an hour and 47 minutes. On Sunday, the Eagles spent nearly two hours on the field. Those long practices did not exist as consistently in head coach Nick Sirianni’s first three seasons. The defense also sets a physical tone.
If it’s not linebacker Nakobe Dean “thudding” teammates to the ground, it’s safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson doing the honors
The safety banged DeVonta Smith to the grass after the receiver caught one pass on Tuesday and showed no mercy on Grant Calcaterra, who held the ball after a hard collision with Gardner-Johnson.
“This is one of the harder camps I’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Davis. “As far as plays, we’re going, we’re going. I like it. It gets us prepared for the game and makes the game a lot easier. We bring that physicality every day. Every day is physical no matter if we have shirts on, we have shells, or we have full pads on.
“At the end of the day, it’s been the most physical camp and I think we’re better players because of it all across the board from offense to defense.”
