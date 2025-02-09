Super Bowl Inactives: Veteran Eagles Star Is Officially Back
NEW ORLEANS - Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is officially active for the Eagles as they get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
The 15-year veteran believed his season was over after tearing his triceps on Nov. 24 at the Los Angeles Rams but Philadelphia's deep run in the playoffs ensured a potential storybook ending Graham, who could go out on top if Philadelphia can secure a second Lombardi Trophy.
The domino of Graham being active is Bryce Huff, the high-profile free-agency acquisition who has had a disappointing season, not dressing.
Essentially the final decision came down to dressing Huff or veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell and the Eagles went with the latter.
Philadelphia's other inactives were the usual fare: emergency quarterback Tanner McKee, defensive backs Eli Ricks and Lewis Cine, offensive linemen Darian Kinnard and Trevor Keegan, and receiver Ainias Smith.
Veteran OL Nick Gates, a usual inactive, was placed on injured reserve with a groin problem to make room for Graham.
The Chiefs inactives were cornerbacks Steve Nelson, a former Eagle, and Keith Taylor, edge rushers Josh Uche and Malik Herring, and offensive linemen C.J. Hanson, Wayna Morris and Ethan Driskell.
MORE NFL: Super Bowl Sunday: 'Tough, Detailed, Together' Eagles Prepare To Hunt