Eagles Today

Super Bowl Inactives: Veteran Eagles Star Is Officially Back

Eagles 15-year veteran Brandon Graham is available for the Eagles for the first time since tearing his triceps on Nov. 24

John McMullen

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general view as fans arrive before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general view as fans arrive before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

NEW ORLEANS - Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is officially active for the Eagles as they get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The 15-year veteran believed his season was over after tearing his triceps on Nov. 24 at the Los Angeles Rams but Philadelphia's deep run in the playoffs ensured a potential storybook ending Graham, who could go out on top if Philadelphia can secure a second Lombardi Trophy.

The domino of Graham being active is Bryce Huff, the high-profile free-agency acquisition who has had a disappointing season, not dressing.

Essentially the final decision came down to dressing Huff or veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell and the Eagles went with the latter.

Philadelphia's other inactives were the usual fare: emergency quarterback Tanner McKee, defensive backs Eli Ricks and Lewis Cine, offensive linemen Darian Kinnard and Trevor Keegan, and receiver Ainias Smith.

Veteran OL Nick Gates, a usual inactive, was placed on injured reserve with a groin problem to make room for Graham.

The Chiefs inactives were cornerbacks Steve Nelson, a former Eagle, and Keith Taylor, edge rushers Josh Uche and Malik Herring, and offensive linemen C.J. Hanson, Wayna Morris and Ethan Driskell.

MORE NFL: Super Bowl Sunday: 'Tough, Detailed, Together' Eagles Prepare To Hunt

Published |Modified
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News