Eagles Will Try To Finish Super Bowl Run Without A 'Heartbeat'
PHILADELPHIA - Moments after the Eagles won the NFC Championship and clinched a berth in Super Bowl LIX head coach Nick Sirianni took a moment to Facetime with injured defensive leader Nakobe Dean on the field in the middle of a raucous celebration.
Philadelphia’s defensive quarterback was unable to attend the game after surgery for a torn patellar tendon suffered in the Eagles’ Wild Card Weekend win over Green Bay.
Dean’s running mate, All-Pro linebacker, Zack Baun and the rest of the Eagles defense is trying to finish what Dean has a large hand in starting with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.
Philadelphia Eagles on SI asked Baun on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex if he had seen Sirianni’s personal celebration with Dean and what the third-year linebacker has meant to Vic Fangio’s defense.
“Yeah I'm glad you asked. I didn't see the clip of Nick share that moment but we Facetimed him in the locker room after the game,” Baun explained. “He was excited and this was his one wish to make sure that we not only go to the Super Bowl but we win it.”
Dean had a breakout season in 2023 finishing second on the team to Baun with 128 tackles, including nine for loss, with three sacks, one game-saving interception vs. Jacksonville, four pass breakups, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
Pro Football Focus graded Baun as the No. 1 LB in the NFL and Dean at No. 13, putting them in the conversation for the best linebacking duo in the NFL this season.
“He's such a big part of this defense and team,” Baun daid. “As a linebacker corps we call ourselves the heartbeat of the defense and really he's one of the heartbeats of the team.”
Veteran Oren Burks has done yeoman work in replacing Dean and needs one more strong effort to win one for ‘Kobe.
“It hurts so bad not to have him out there, especially in this moment but he'll be with us in New Orleans for sure,” Baun said. “He means a lot to us and myself personally."
