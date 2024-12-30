Team Has To Trump 2K For Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The goal for the Eagles and Saquon Barkey was 2,000 in 16 games and the dynamic running back officially became the ninth man to join the NFL’s 2K club with a 23-yard run down to the Dallas 23-yard line with 10:49 remaining in what ended as a 41-7 rout of the Cowboys on Sunday.
The fact that Barkley was removed from the game was the first of many breadcrumbs Nick Sirianni and the Eagles laid to highlight a run at Eric Dickerson’s all-time NFL rushing record of 2,105 yards is not in the cards for Barkley in a meaningless Week 18 game against the New York Giants.
It wasn’t 100 percent when Sirianni closed the curtain on Barkley’s 167 rushing day on a season-high 31 carries Sunday because there was still a slim chance that the regular-season finale would be meaningful for Philadelphia until 14-2 Minnesota held on to beat Green Bay, a result that locked the Eagles into the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
The cost-benefit analysis of allowing Barkley to chase an individual record with bigger team goals in reach is not worth the potential of injury to the star running back or others before the playoffs, something echoed by All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.
“Eric Dickerson is who he is, Saquon is who he is. We just wanted to get to 2,000. We were fine with that,” Johnson said. “Better be safe than sorry.”
A.J. Brown expressed a similar sentiment when asked by the NFL Network if resting would be the way to go in Week 18.
“For me [it is].” Brown smiled. “Rest up, heal up and get ready to go.”
Turn back the clock to Week 18 of the 2023 season and the Eagles lost Brown, Reed Blankenship, and Sydney Brown in advance of a wild-card round playoff loss to Tampa Bay.
While understanding you can’t legislate injuries, tempting fate as a legitimate Super Bowl contender would be coaching malpractice.
Sirianni often highlights what makes football great and he did that again after clinching the NFC East by disposing of the Cwoboys.
“This is the greatest team sport there is,” the coach said. “I love football so much because of that. I don't want to get emotional, but it just takes everybody from the entire organization, and that's what makes this game special.
“That's why these guys are friends for a lifetime. These guys that get close, they're friends for a lifetime because of the things they go through together. No disrespect to any other sport. I love basketball, but football is special. It's special that I still have lifelong friends from football, of the guys I went through things with, and that's what's cool about this game.”
What’s also cool is that so many teammates want Barkley to top the record book and if the situation called for it, the trigger would be pulled.
“I’m not going to lie, but just being a fan of the game and the running back position, to reach a milestone and put myself up there with eight other backs that I respect, and some of them I grew up watching, definitely means a lot,” Barkley said. “But at the same time, I wouldn’t be able to do that without this team. Like I said, you can’t be great without the greatness of others, and I’m just happy I was able to be a part of the team and be able to reach a milestone like that.”
Barkley’s personal chase is over but a far bigger one is set to begin.
