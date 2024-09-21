Texans Named Landing Spot for Ex-Eagles Star
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles could be on the move in the not-so-distant future.
Former Eagles second-round draft pick Miles Sanders spent the first four seasons of his career with Philadelphia. He developed into a star and was a Pro Bowler in 2022 after logging 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Sanders also added 20 receptions for 78 yards.
After his breakout season, he signed with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 season, while Philadelphia landed D'Andre Swift.
Sanders didn't have the same success last year with the Panthers and now could end up getting traded. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox called Sanders the ninth-most likely trade candidate and called the Houston Texans a landing spot.
"If the Panthers are willing to part with players ahead of the deadline, running back Miles Sanders would be a logical trade option," Knox said. " Carolina signed the 2022 Pro Bowler to a four-year, $25.4 million deal last offseason and has not gotten a strong return on investment. Sanders was pulled from the starting lineup after five games last season and remains the backup to Chuba Hubbard...
"Sanders has flopped in Carolina, but he was a productive dual-threat in four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. While Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon appeared to avoid a serious ankle injury on Sunday, the Texans could be in the market for additional depth. Backup Dameon Pierce was inactive for Week 2 with a hamstring injury."
Could the former Eagles star get traded in the near future? It wouldn't be shocking.