Texans Sign Eagles Fan-Favorite, Shake Up Practice Squad
One former Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite is on the move.
Former Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills has been out there on the open market after he signed with and then eventually was cut by the Houston Texans. He was waived on August 26th and has been available ever since. It seems like he showed the Texans' front office enough throughout his roughly two-week stint with the team. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Mills is re-signing with the Texans to their practice squad.
The former Eagles fan-favorite has found a new home
"Two more veteran signings today, per Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey: Safety Jalen Mills to the Texans practice squad," Schefter said. "Linebacker Neville Hewitt to the Giants practice squad."
Eagles fans are certainly familiar with Mills. He spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles and won a Super Bowl with the franchise. His last season in Philadelphia came in 2020. Since then, he has made stops with the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, and now the Texans.
Mills is an nine-year NFL veteran entering his 10th season. Throughout his career to this point, he has appeared in 115 total games and has 91 starts under his belt, eight interceptions, 59 passes defended, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 450 total tackles. He also has held opposing quarterbacks to a 58.6 completion percentage when targeted on 338 career targets.
Houston is a team that has playoff aspirations but has been off to a brutal start. The Texans are 0-2. Adding a veteran like Mills to the practice squad is a great move that could help the active roster at some point in the not-so-distant future. On top of the Mills signing, the Texans cut Silas Bolden and Jaylon Thomas from the practice squad.
It's been a roller coaster of a season so far with big injuries and deals popping up all over the place and it's just Week 3. The injuries have been rough -- like Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals -- but it's to have football back again. The former Eagles fan-favorite now will have another shot in Houston.