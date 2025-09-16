Dan Orlovsky Has Solution For Eagles-AJ Brown
The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 on the season, but there are ways this team could get even better over the next few weeks.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has just 253 passing yards on the season so far through two games. Obviously, not as many as you'd expect, but the Eagles have found ways to win games. Imagine how this team will look if the passing offense takes off? Philadelphia already is beating good teams. The Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs without a strong passing game. If the Eagles can pick things up a tad, they will be very difficult to beat in general this year.
A lot of the conversation has gone to AJ Brown already. Week 1, Brown had one catch for eight yards. Week 2, Brown had five catches for 27 yards. The easiest way to get the passing offense going would be with Brown. So, how could the team change things? ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky gave a suggestion on "NFL Live."
How can the Eagles turn things around?
"The pass game right now feels very predictable," Orlovsky said. "And that is very specific to AJ Brown. 10 times (Sunday), 10 they had AJ Brown line up in the same spot and run essentially the same route. Now, at times it works because he's AJ Brown. But, they're has to become more variance in relation to AJ Brown's route running and what they do off of it. The reality is that the defense just knew what he was running...There needs to be some route variation for AJ Brown and their pass game to get better.
Brown is a superstar. This offense is going to pick up at some point. Last year, the offense wasn't super explosive right away as the team adjusted to Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. Kevin Patullo now has the job. It'll take a bit to fully adjust, but there is too much talent here, especially with Brown, for these numbers to continue in this direction.
