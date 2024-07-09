New Team Jumps To Forefront In Potential Deal For Eagles Veteran Cornerback
PHILADELPHIA – Cameron Sutton has been suspended. James Bradberry looks like nothing more than a spare part at best, a square peg that simply won’t fit into the round hole the Eagles are constructing at cornerback.
Could there be a trade between Eagles and Steelers, two teams on the opposite sides of Pennsylvania with an eye on the same prize of winning their respective divisions?
There have been all sorts of speculative stories this offseason on Bradberry and which team might be the best fit to acquire him. Pittsburgh might be it. The Steelers may welcome a veteran like Bradberry after Sutton was suspended eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
A veteran of seven seasons, Sutton, 29, plays primarily in the slot, which now lists Eagles castoffs Josiah Scott and Grayland Arnold as the starter and backup, respectively.
Bradberry, who turns 31 in August, has at least one interception in all eight of his NFL seasons and 19 in his career. He played some slot last year. Maybe Pittsburgh could use him and Donte Jackson, a corner with little slot experience after former Steelers safety turned analyst, Ryan Clark, recently floated the idea of giving some reps to Jackson inside.
Whatever happens, are we really to believe in the Eagles’ plan to move Bradberry to safety, an out-of-the-box thought head coach Nick Sirianni gave a compelling reason for on the first day of the team’s minicamp in early June, citing Bradberry’s versatility and team-first attitude?
Probably not.
General manager Howie Roseman has thrown a lot of resources at the cornerback position in the offseason with an aim toward fixing a pass defense that was one of the worst in the league last season, giving up a whopping 35 touchdown passes.
His first two draft picks were cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and versatile Cooper DeJean, who can play corner, slot, and safety.
The GM has seen the rapid development of Kelee Ringo, still just 22, last year when he stepped in to start in place of Darius Slay who had knee surgery and missed the final four regular season games.
Roseman also had to like what he saw this spring from Isaiah Rodgers, a player he gambled on signing just two months after the Colts released him when he was suspended for the year after violating the NFL’s gambling policy.
Rodgers looked good in the spring like he hadn’t missed a beat after a year away from the game.
The Eagles also have talented holdovers Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, and Zech McPhearson, who tore an Achilles last summer and missed the season but should be good to go when players report to training camp on July 23. Avonte Maddox and Tyler Hall are also experienced corners, though they are considered more slot corners
In other words, it’s crowded, much too crowded to keep Bradberry, and the thinking is the Eagles woud like to get a third-day draft pick for him. It doesn't even have to be a pick in the 2025 draft, but maybe 2026.
Now, the Steelers could play the waiting game and see which of the talented corners Philly will cut, but by then, it could be the end of August with the opener right around the corner. It would be too late ad be a big gamble on Pittsburgh’s part.
