The Business Of The Eagles' UDFA Class
PHILADELPHIA - Follow the money is a premise that generally carries some weight in business.
The idea typically translates to the business of football as well, whether it’s big-money, free-agent signings, prove-it deals, all the way down to the undrafted class, which was nine deep for the Eagles this year.
From a pocketbook standpoint with the undrafted free agents, the Eagles invested the most in Toledo safety Maxen Hook, giving Quinyon Mitchell’s former college teammate with the Rockets $200,000 in guaranteed money, as well as $30,000 to sign per OverTheCap.com.
It’s not a coincidence that Hook plays a position in which there should be competition after starter Reed Blankenship, second-round rookie Andrew Mukuba, and third-year prospect Sydney Brown for a 53-man roster spot.
Florida running back Montrell Johnson matched Hook’s $200K in guarantees but was a little bit behind with the former Toledo starter with a $25K signing bonus.
Johnson’s path in the organization is also somewhat clear as the developmental player in the backfield after superstar Saquon Barkley, second-year backup Will Shipley, and free-agent signing A.J. Dillon.
That role would likely start Johnson on the practice squad in place of Ty Davis-Price, who spent all of last season on the PS but was released to make room for rookie tryout wide receiver Giles Jackson of Washington (more on him later).
Massive Rutgers offensive lineman Hollin Pierce was given $30,000 to sign, matching Hook, but was given $20K less in overall guarantees, coming in at $180K.
The 6-foot-8, 341-pound Pierce started at right guard in rookie minicamp, which was a surprise due to his size. However, the Eagles have tremendous depth on one of the NFL’s best offensive lines and added to it with three Day 3 draft picks – Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, and Cameron Williams -- making the numbers game daunting for Piece with the practice squad the goal to start.
Texas A&M cornerback B.J. Mayes, who has some slot abilities at 6-foot and 187 pounds, was given a $25K signing bonus and $175K in overall guarantees, slightly more than another slot candidate, Oregon’s Brandon Johnson, who received $20K to sign and $170K overall. The difference of $5,000 isn't going to affect competition, but it did provide Mayes a slight advantage when each arrived at the NovaCare Complex.
There was a precipitous fall after that, starting with Tarleton State receiver Darius Cooper, who received $90K in guarantees and $15K to sign.
Filling out the group were Central Arkansas RB ShunDerrick Powell ($76,500 in guarantees, $13,500 to sign), Toledo linebacker Lance Dixon ($35,000, $17,500), and Wake Forest WR Taylor Morin ($12,500, $5,000).
Jackson is also part of the Eagles’ undrafted rookie class as a successful tryout player, but he’s not included in the breakdown because the Eagles did not have to lure him with any guarantees.
All of the Eagles’ UDFA signings signed standard three-year deals.
If any of the players make the 53-man roster, they would be scheduled to earn $840,000 in 2025, $1.005 million in 2026, and $1.12 million in 2027 before becoming restricted free agents after the third season.