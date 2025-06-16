The Eagles' 2025 100-Percenter Club
PHILADELPHIA - The annual 2025 Philadelphia Eagles' 100-percent club is 34 deep heading into training camp with players set to report on July 22.
That's down from 37 from last season's 90-man roster, indicating a slightly higher degree of uncertainty. Of last year's group, all 37 players were in the mix on the initial incarnation of the roster, with safety Sydney Brown starting on the PUP list as predicted.
As we explain each season, 100% means 100%, not so and so is going to make the team because of feelings or assumptions.
In other words, there is no avenue where a player on this list will not be on the Eagles for the Sept. 4 opener against the Dallas Cowboys absent injury or an act of God (and a trade isn't the handiwork of a deity, although some Eagles fans consider GM Howie Roseman to be other-worldly these days.
There are plenty of 90-plus percenters on the Eagles' offseason 90-man roster, like wide receiver Jahan Dotson and rookie quarterback Kyle McCord, but there are also small paths where things could change the dynamic for players in that category.
What may be surprising is that there are more defensive locks (18) than offensive 100-percenters (13), The three specialists -- kicker Jake Elliott, punter, Braden Mann, and long snapper Charley Hughlett -- get the final tally to 34.
So, without further adieu, here's the 2025 version of Philadelphia's most exclusive club:
Quarterbacks (2): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee
-McCord is a 95-plus percenter after a strong spring, and there is little chance Dorian Thompson-Robinson is beating out the South Jersey product absent a disastrous summer. That said, when you're talking about developmental players, you can't completely rule out a start on the practice squad, especially if Thompson-Robinson rebounds considering the trade pickup has some valuable NFL experience and a higher draft pedigree, albeit with Cleveland.
Running Backs (2): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley
-Free-agent pickup A.J. Dillon will need to prove he can handle the workload after missing the entire 2024 season in Green Bay with stinger issues, so the veteran doesn't reach a very high bar.
Wide Receivers (2): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith
-Dotson is probably a 99%-er, with the lone path being a strong summer by Terrace Marshall Jr., making Roseman confident enough to deal Dotson with the understanding this is likely the Penn State product's last season in Philadelphia. Johnny Wilson is also a strong candidate, considering the unique blocking abilities of the 6-foot-6, 228-pound second-year player on a run-first team.
-Tight Ends (1): Dallas Goedert
-The Eagles have better depth here than usual. Even Grant Calcaterra is at risk with Harrison Bryant, Kylen Granson, and even Nick Muse, who looked like an NFL player this spring, around. Goedert's backup situation should be a true meritocracy, although Calcaterra remains a heavy favorite to be the TE2.
Offensive Line (6): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Drew Kendall
-The two Day 3 rookie tackles -- Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams -- may be fighting for one 53-man spot vs. a PS berth. Veteran Matt Pryor is in the 95% club thanks to his versatility, but there are so many bodies available to Jeff Stoutland you can't rule out Kendall Lamm plus the rookies sticking. Kendall gets the nod as a true backup center who excels at what Roseman calls "an unnatural trait" in snapping the football.
Edge Rushers (3): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari
-Both Josh Uche and rookie Antwaun Powell-Ryland are heavy odds-on favorites to round out the group, but this is an area where Roseman could still go outside the organization for help if the penciled-in top trio struggles in August.
Interior Defensive Line (4): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson
-Moro Ojomo graduates to the 100-percenter club after proving himself as a situational player last season, and the Eagles will carry rookie Ty Robinson no matter what.
Off-Ball Linebacker (4): Zack Baun; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jihaad Campbell, Nakobe Dean (PUP list to start)
-Baun's an All-Pro, and Trotter is a likely starter in Week 1 due to injury. Both Campbell (labrum) and Dean (knee) are going to be getting late starts but are obviously in no danger of falling out of the Eagles' plans. Rookie Smael Mondon Jr. is a likely 53-man roster member but not to the level of certainty.
Cornerbacks (4): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson
-The coaching staff seems to really value Jackson putting the veteran over the hump. Rookie fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams and third-year project Eli Ricks are strong candidates, but if Roseman can only keep five on the 53, he will have to choose between them, and that knocks them off any kind of certainty perch.
Safety (3): Reed Blankesnship, Drew Mukuba, Sydney Brown
-The back end of the safety room could include Tristin McCollum, Andre Sam, or Lewis Cine, making Brown the cutoff point.
Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett
-The Eagles have no competition for any of the specialists.
