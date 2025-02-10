"The Kid" Had A Birthday To Remember In Eagles Super Bowl LIX Triumph
NEW ORLEANS – The kid made a great play. Those were Patrick Mahomes’ words after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave Cooper DeJean the best birthday gift he has ever received. He may never get another gift like it on any future birthday.
A pick-six interception on the day you turn 22 in the Super Bowl against a QB considered one of the top three to ever play in the NFL? Are you kidding. Oh, and it was the first interception of his career.
“It’s crazy,” said DeJean. “To be able to do it with this group of guys, I come in and since day one – all of us rookies, they brought us in, taught us everything they know. Now, to be here on the biggest stage and be able to hold that Lombardi Trophy and do it on my birthday … it’s pretty crazy.”
DeJean and his defensive teammates delivered a gem, forcing three turnovers from Mahomes – picks from DeJean and Zack Baun and a strip-sack fumble from Milton Williams.
The result was a 40-22 win over the two-time defending champions in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday.
It was DeJean’s interception that turned that put the Eagles up 17-0 igniting a rout that swelled to 40-6 midway through the fourth quarter before KC managed a couple of late, inconsequential scores.
“On his birthday on this big of a stage, he earned that,” said Baun. “He deserved that. So happy for me. I took his guy to the flat, and he came off on the crosser and made a great play.”
From Mahomes: “The kid. made a great play. He sat underneath [Xavier] Worthy, and I tried to reset back and throw it across the field to D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) and put it in a tight window, and he made a great play on it and then returned it for a touchdown.”
The return from 38 yards away required some great vision to cut back across the field then some deft footwork to elude a few tacklers down the sideline.
“Score a touchdown,” said DeJean when asked what he was thinking on his return. “I was trying to find the fastest way to the end zone. Luckily, I got some blocks out there. I had to avoid some of those big guys, but it was just our defense working together like we have all year. It fell right into my lap.”
The loud Eagles crowd erupted in one giant chant of “Coooooop.”
“It’s awesome to hear that chant, to be able to score a touchdown is pretty cool,” he said. “I’m just happy to be here and be a part of this organization. We’ve got a great fanbase, and they support us all the way through the ups and downs. I know they’re back home partying on Broad Street right now.”
More NFL: Eagles Rout Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX For Second Title in Eight Years