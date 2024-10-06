The Next Seven Days For The Eagles Look Good; The Next Sevan Years Might Be a Problem
Things look pretty good for the Eagles over the next seven days. The next seven years could be a problem after watching Washington rout Cleveland 34-13 on Sunday.
When the 2-2 Eagles return to the field in Week 6 they not only expect to have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson back in the lineup, but they also get to host the rudderless Browns, who the suddenly imposing Commanders took apart.
That’s a pretty good setup and it would be unforgivable if Philadelphia didn’t pop its head above water again by about 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 13.
The issues with the Browns (1-4) are significant, none more so than the inability of head coach Kevin Stefanski to move away from the struggling Deshaun Watson due to the historic $230 million contract the quarterback signed in 2022.
Cleveland thought it was getting the emerging superstar Watson was in Houston before sexual assault allegations put him on the shelf for well over a calendar year.
The player who returned after settling a host of allegations, sitting out the entire 2021 season and then serving an 11-game suspension to start 2022, has shown little resemblance to the three-time Pro Bowl selection Watson was with the Texans.
Last season the Browns were more effective offensively en route to the playoffs with aging backup Joe Flacco once Watson went down with a broken glenoid bone in his shoulder.
Stefanski, the son of former Philadelphia 76ers GM Ed Stefanski and a native of the city who started his NFL career as a training camp intern for the Eagles, would almost certainly like to move in a different direction but played the dutiful role after his team’s latest loss.
“We’re not changing quarterbacks, Stefanski said. “We need to play better. I need to coach better. That’s really what it is.”
Except it’s not and the Eagles need to circle this chum of a situation like sharks.
The bad news is that the NFC East rival Commanders look legit with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the change in culture with a new owner Philadelphia is familiar with, a new GM in Adam Peters who may have already put one over on Howie Roseman, and veteran coach Dan Quinn.
The talent infusion is stark with 33 new players and 17 new starters but it all starts with Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner at LSU and No. 2 overall pick who is setting the NFL on fire.
Washington is 4-1 for the first time since 2008 and Daniels is the first player in league history to record at least 1,000 passing yards and 250 rushing yards in his first five games after finishing 14 of 25 for 238 yards against the Browns, including brilliant throws of 66 yards to Terry McLaurin and a 41 TD to Dyami Brown plus 82 more yards on the ground.
Daniels has everything. He can throw on time in rhythm from the pocket and has rare deep-ball accuracy coupled with the kind of athleticism that even Lamar Jackson might slow down to admire.
Sunday’s bye week highlighted two things for the Eagles. Philadelphia has an obvious short-term answer to their current troubles. However, the Commanders are no longer a speed bump in the NFC East.