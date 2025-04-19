The "Twithciest" Defensive Tackle In Draft Reportedly Visited With Eagles
One of the final puzzle pieces to the Eagles’ top 30 visits clicked into place when it was revealed that Walter Nolen met with the Eagles during the process. That means there is interest in the defensive tackle from Ole Miss.
The visit was reported by Adam Caplan on his Inside the Birds podcast. The Eagles have had at least 30 visits, but perhaps there were two more that were unreported if you consider two prospects - Donovan Ezeiruaku and LeQuint Allen - were local visits since both grew up in South Jersey.
That doesn’t mean the Eagles will take Nolen even if he allayed any worries about his maturity issues during the visit, which have caused some teams to reportedly take him off their draft boards.
The Eagles did their homework on Jalen Carter two years ago when some teams took the defensive tackle off their board for similar issues. Not Philly. It dug deeper and drafted him at No. 9 overall. Carter has been no trouble and has become one of the best defenders in the game in a short time.
Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Nolen will be the first of several quality players from Mississippi taken in the draft, ahead of quarterback Jaxson Dart and cornerback Trey Amos.
“I think it's going to be interesting between Nolen and Dart," he said. "I would lean towards Nolen being the first one to go. He's probably the twitchiest D-tackle in this draft. So if you are looking for a pass rusher three technique, he's the one that I think you're going to get fired up on. I think he'll more than likely hear his name called in the teens, in the early 20s probably at the latest.”
Planting Nolen next to Carter for the next half-decade or longer is certainly enticing, which puts Nolen in a group of players Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could try to make a trade up for when the opening round of the NFL Draft opens on Thursday. Roseman traded up one spot to get Carter, moving from 10 to 9 to assure he got his man.
“I would say it's unlikely that he falls that low (to where the Eagles pick at No. 32),” said Jeremiah about Nolen. “He's just too explosive and in a passing league, I can't see him getting there, but if you asked me if Nolan Smith was going to get there, I would have said no. If you would have asked me if Cooper DeJean was going to be there in the second round, I would have said no.”
