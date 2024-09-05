Three Bold Predictions For Eagles With 2024 Campaign Finally Here
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly could make some noise this season.
Philadelphia was extremely active throughout the offseason after a tough end to the 2023 National Football League season. The Eagles reloaded the roster with the biggest move certainly being signing superstar running back Saquon Barkley. Philadelphia didn't stop there and seem to be in a much better place on paper.
Hopefully, it leads to success on the actual football field and we won't have to wait much longer now to find out. Philadelphia will begin its season on Friday in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.
With the new season about to begin, here are three bold predictions for the 2024 National Football League season.
Running back Saquon Barkley will lead the NFL in rushing yards:
Barkley certainly was the Eagles' top free-agent addition and he now will play for the best team in his career so far. The 27-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler who has topped 1,300 rushing yards twice in his career so far. Put him behind Philadelphia's offensive line with Jalen Hurts also as a threat to run, and Barkley's life certainly will be easier than ever. Christian McCaffrey led the league with 1,459 rushing yards last season. Barkley could come close to that number if he can stay healthy in 2024.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts will throw for 30 or more touchdown passes:
Hurts has been great for the Eagles, but this will be an important season for him. He will be looking to make some noise after a rough end to the 2023 season. He had a career-high 23 touchdown passes last year and now will be in Kellen Moore's offensive scheme that should have him throwing more. Hurts needs a big year to silence some of the naysayers and is in position to do so.
Philadelphia will win the Super Bowl this season:
Philadelphia has what it takes to win the Super Bowl. The Eagles have one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league in Hurts. Barkley still is one of the best running backs in the league. Philadelphia has arguably the best receiving trio in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson. Plus, Dallas Goedert is no slouch as a pass-catcher.
The Eagles had a few holes on defense but clearly upgraded throughout the offseason. All in all, the Eagles don't have any major holes heading into the new season and aren't getting enough attention right now.
More NFL: Eagles Could Reunite With Former Fan-Favorite In Last-Second Signing