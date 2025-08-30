Three Issues Surrounding Eventual Return Of Eagles Nakobe Dean
PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean has Week 5 circled on his calendar. The Eagles linebacker announced that will be his return date from the Eagles’ physically unable to perform list. That raises three issues.
INJURY. It’s not clear if he will be ready to suit up in that Week 5 game, at home against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 5, or if that means he will be able to begin ramping up in full pads and perhaps hit the field four days later, on Thursday night at the Meadowlands against the Giants, or wait another 10 days and bring him back in Minnesota against the Vikings on Oct. 19.
Dean looks like he could play right now. He has been at every practice, running on a side field then talking up his teammates, high-fiving them, encouraging them, basically doing everything you would expect from a leader who is so passionate about the game.
Returning from the torn patellar injury Dean suffered on Jan. 12 is not easy. Surveys and studies show that NFL players have a significantly lower return-to play rated for that injury compared to other pro sports. It’s typically around 50-55 percent for an NFL players. If they make it back, their strength and explosiveness may not be the same as it was pre-injury.
Eagles LB Group Is Deep Even Without Nakobe Dean
LANDSCAPE. What will the Eagles’ linebacker landscape look like whenever Dean returns?
It may not be as easy as sliding Dean back into his starting job next to Zack Baun. The two linebackers may have been the best duo in the league last year, helping the defense finish as the NFL’s top-ranked unit.
The Eagles have a deep linebacker room that could be flexing its muscles as the schedule rolls into October.
Baun is the lynchpin again, obviously, but the Eagles have first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, second-year linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., who had a solid offseason, and another rookie, Smael Mondon, who may be better than his fifth-round draft status says he is.
Dean may not have a starting job waiting for him.
CONTRACT. This is the final year of Dean’s rookie contract. There doesn’t seem to be a path to his return, even if he comes back in Week 5, wins his old job back, and helps the Eagles win a second straight Super Bowl.
The depth at linebacker is too great. Even if Campbell is moved to a full-time edge rusher in Year 2, the Eagles have more pressing contract decisions looming and enough depth at the position to let Dean walk.
The only way he maybe, just maybe, returns is if he wants to come back on a one-year, prove-he-can-stay-healthy deal, but even that would have to be a team-friendly deal.
