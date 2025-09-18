Three Things Learned About Eagles After Two Games
PHILADELPHIA – Two games down, 15 to go for the Eagles. And what have we learned about them. Here are three things.
Legit defense. A lot of defensive pieces left in the offseason and at least three of them - Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Isaiah Rodgers – are making big impacts with their new teams early on.
It has gelled quicker than maybe most thought, though Vic Fangio wasn’t ready to go there, yet. They are ranked ninth overall, and if you didn't notice the difference Jalen Carter, makes you weren't paying attention.
“It's a week-to-week league, as you guys know,” the defensive coordinator said on Tuesday. “It didn't look good in the first half of the first game. Second half got better, this game was better. TBD, we got another one on Sunday at one o'clock.
“I think we'll get better and better as the season goes on. We got some young guys, new guys, that should do nothing but improve. Also, I’ll get a better feeling for what the unit can and can't do, and what needs to be the style of play that we need to play most often.”
Passing Offense And Corner Concerns
Still winning. The Eagles’ passing offense is averaging just 119 yards per game, yet they are 2-0. Shouldn’t that be a worry for the rest of the league rather than a criticism? It has to get better, no doubt, and the feeling is it certainly will.
Right now, though only the Titans are worse at 102 per game, but they have rookie Cam Ward learning on the job. And Jalen Hurts still hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass, the only QB with two starts who has yet to do that. Yeah, that has to change for the wins to keep rolling in.
“Every year is so different, and every game is different,” said first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo on Tuesday. “Everything is going to be different. It'll never be the same and that was kind of the big message we had to start the year with the offense.”
Corner concern. This feels like it will be a weekly worry regarding Adoree Jackson until he is able to string together several above average games in a row – if he can. Jackson played reasonably well in Kansas City after a tough start in Dallas, but this week the Rams will bring perhaps the best duo of receivers to Philadelphia in Puka Nacua, who is fourth in the league in receiving yards with 218, and Davante Adams, who is 13th in the league with 157 receiving yards.
