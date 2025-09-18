Eagles Jordan Mailata Reacts To Potential Death Of Tush Push: "It's A Sad Day"
PHILADELPHIA – The tush push should’ve died on Jan. 26 in the NFC Championship Game when Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu went flying over the Eagles’ offensive not once but twice, trying to jump the snap count on the world’s most infamous play from the 1-yard line.
Finally, Shawn Hochuli turned on his microphone and announced that he would award a touchdown if the Commanders kept trying to prevent a score by jumping offsides. No way would it survive the owners’ vote in spring. Yet, it did.
And now look, more controversy. What took place on Sunday in Kansas City puts the tush push on life support once again. No use going into the details of what happened. If you know, you know.
Head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t wasting much more breath on the topic when asked Wednesday about the heated reaction by national pundits after their 20-17 win over KC, the possibility that the negative response will continue throughout the season, and thoughts about it being potentially banned in the offseason.
“We don't have to deal with it right now,” he said. “We have enough things that we have to deal with now, and so obviously, you're always working to improve the play. You're always working through different things to compliment it. …I try to only control the things I can control, not anything that's out of my control.”
The Eagles aren’t going to stop using it, though it may be officiated a little tighter, beginning this week when the Rams visit for a Week 3 matchup on Sunday.
"It's A Sad Day"
Jordan Mailata vented on 94WIP on Wednesday morning, then talked more at his locker after Wednesday’s practice. He seemed resigned to the tush push's funeral sometime this spring.
“It's like a sad day, but at the same time, you've got to give it up,” he said. “It's like, what do you do when you have six months to live? So, hell, we might even call it 18 times this year. We'll see.”
Center Cam Jurgens didn’t go that far about the potential death of the play.
“I just care about winning games,” he said.
Some, like NFL mouthpiece Adam Schefter, won’t give the Eagles credit for doing that, saying the Chiefs didn’t lose to the resilient, opportunistic, and more physical Eagles on Sunday. He said the Chiefs lost that game in March when the tush push wasn’t banned.
"I don't give a (bleep) what Adam Schefter says to be honest,” said Mailata. “And I ain't the one calling plays for my team. Sorry, part of my language, pardon my French. I'm not calling plays, and I don't care what Adam Schefter says. Sorry.”
The Eagles called it seven times against the Chiefs and succeeded in converting a third or fourth down on five of the pushes.
“I think it's a beautiful piece of art, yeah,” Mailata said. “It's definitely a work of art. It truly is. It's a lot of coordination. A lot of organized mess, and every other team - you can do it. You guys can do it. This is my official plea to all the teams out there - you can run the tush push just like we can.”
