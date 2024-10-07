Time Is Right For Eagles To Start A Run
PHILADELPHIA - The four weeks coming out of the Eagles’ bye week should determine the relevance of Nick Sirianni's team moving forward.
A heavy favorite to win the NFC East locally and a somewhat strong favorite nationally to take back the division crown, Philadelphia stands at .500 after the early bye with wins over Green Bay in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and at New Orleans. The losses came against Atlanta at Lincoln Financial Field and at steamyTampa Bay in Week 4.
In the division, Washington (4-1) is much better than expected thanks to the rapid development of No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, Dallas (3-2) has taken a step back but remains in the parity-driven mix and the New York Giants (2-3) are in a rebuild.
The context to that somewhat underwhelming Eagles start is that All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown has missed the past three games while his running rate at WR, DeVonta Smith, and All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson joined Brown on the sidelines for the Tampa game due to concussions.
Those are arguably the best three pure football players the Eagles currently have and the trio is expected back on Sunday to face the 1-4 Cleveland Browns, an organization that probably needs to move past quarterback Deshaun Watson but can’t because of the historic contract they handed the three-time Pro Boal selection despite a year of inactivity that neatly turned into two when the NFL suspended Watson for 11 games in 2022 due to alleged sexual misconduct allegations.
After Cleveland, the Eagles are at the Giants, at 1-4 Cincinnati, and home to 1-4 Jacksonville. From a practical sense, anything less than 3-1 over that stretch against a combined record of 5-15 downgrades Philadelphia from a surefire postseason team to a borderline one, and anything under .500 should start the alarm bells.
From a postseason standpoint, the first four games are much more important the next four. That’s because the Eagles faced four NFC foes that all have playoff hopes with Philadelphia now having an advantage over the 3-2 Packers and the 2-2 Saints with New Orleans set to play at the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.
On the negative side is that the Falcons and Bucs have a trump card over Philadelphia.
Moving forward three of the next four games are against AFC foes with the only exception being the Giants, who have been showing more fight recently and upset Seattle, 29-20, in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, but are regarded as one of the lesser-talented teams in the NFL.
You never want to lose any game in the NFL but any setback out of conference is less likely to be meaningful in tiebreaking scenarios.
In the current NFC playoff snapshot, the 3-2 Bucs would be the last team in with the Eagles behind the Cowboys and Packers, who are also 3-2, teams that won on Sunday while the Eagles were idle.
Philadelphia has 13 consecutive weeks of football to gain some traction and the easiest way to start is by taking care of business against the teams you are supposed to beat.
