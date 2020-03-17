EagleMaven
News

Tom Brady Drops the Bomb; What's Next?

John McMullen

Tom Brady tweeted "Forever a Patriot."

That might be true when the history books are written but the aging quarterback is taking his talents elsewhere for the 2020 NFL season, ending a incomparable two-decade run with Bill Belichick that turned the New England Patriots from just another franchise to the franchise in the league.

Six Super Bowl championships, 17 postseason appearances and 17 AFC East titles in 19 seasons, you could set your watch to the consistency in Foxborough where 10-win seasons became a birthright for a generation of spoiled fans.

Part of the reason for the unprecedented success in the free-agency era was Belichick's hard-line approach that essentially boiled down to the sentiment that it's better to give up on a player a year early, than a year late. But, even "the player?"

Set to turn 43 in August, Brady has fought off "Father Time" better than most but the decline has started and New England wasn't necessarily receptive to paying the superstar on past performance, though Robert Kraft probably should have stepped in and made the exception.

Rumors swirled at the combine that Brady was earmarked for Tennessee and that the Las Vegas Raiders might be interested, but those narrative were Don Yee (Brady's agent) driven. The one organization that did step up was Tampa Bay with veteran coach Bruce Arians intent on moving away from the mistake-prone Jameis Winston.

The other option could be the Los Angeles Chargers, who are set to move into their new multi-billion stadium in Southern California as the second fiddle behind the Los Angeles Rams. 

Brady also recently opened a production company, named 199 Productions, a nod to his spot in the 2000 draft and the chip on his shoulder that spawned his legendary competitiveness.

From a purely football perspective, though, a 43-year-old QB - even the best of all-time - starting over in a new city with a new coach and a new organization makes little sense.

Saying that to Brady, however, may be all he needs to prove the doubters wrong one last time.

Eagles Bring Back Nate Sudfeld

It was a move that made sense for both parties. Here's more on the backup's return for a fourth year

Ed Kracz

How the Eagles Landed on Hargrave

The target was supposed to be cornerback Byron Jones, but they ended up with a defensive tackle

John McMullen

Eagles Sign Javon Hargrave

Here's more on the big free agent deal general manager Howie Roseman handed out to the former Pittsburgh Steelers DT

Ed Kracz

Free Agent and Trade Tracker

Here is up to the minute information that filters out throughout the day as the NFL opens its three-day negotiating period leading up to the start of the new league year on Wednesday

Ed Kracz

Backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai Gets Starter's Money

Big V's departure leaves the team without a proven backup at swing tackle, and becomes a position to watch heading into the next month's draft

Ed Kracz

Eagles Pass on Corey Clement Tender

Eagles fans and the breakout RB from 2017 will always have Super Bowl LII

John McMullen

Eagles Bringing Back Hassan Ridgeway

The defensive tackle was set to become a free agent, but the team locked him down about an hour before the period began. He brings solid depth up front

Ed Kracz

Realistic Look at Eagles Free Agency

When it comes to free agency the only thing we really know is Howie Roseman will insist every signing was the player the organization wanted all along

John McMullen

Eagles Need Jalen Mills Back

Getting the star of the free-agency class at the CB position and teaming him up with Jalen Mills would be a home run for the Eagles

John McMullen

Free Agency Will Go On As Scheduled

Signings began on Sunday and the Eagles are expected to be busy once the market officially opens on Monday

Ed Kracz