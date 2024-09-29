Trade Speculation Building About Eagles Starter
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to earn their third win of the season on Sunday when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Philadelphia is in a good place, but the team isn't at full strength, with injuries piling up. Because of this, there have been some rumblings about possible trades. Former Eagles star Haason Reddick currently is with the New York Jets but very well could be moved in the near future, and it has been speculated that he may be interested in a reunion. While this is the case, Philadelphia hasn't shown interest.
The Eagles seem to be pretty set on the edge right, and one of the reasons why is defensive end Bryce Huff. He started each of the Eagles' first three games, but now there has been some speculation about his future. Huff took to social media and erased all traces of the Eagles, according to Pro Football Network's Anthony DiBona.
"We live in a weird time where monitoring a player’s social media account is part of the business," DiBona said. "But Eagles EDGE Bryce Huff has deleted all posts involving the Eagles, and he has also limited commenting on his existing posts.
Could a trade be on the horizon? Well, it isn't very likely right now after joining Philadelphia ahead of the 2024 season. Huff spent the last four years with the Jets. Could some sort of swap be coming involving Reddick and Huff? It's not likely but it's a fun thought.