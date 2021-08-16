Training Camp Thoughts Day 13: Business Picks up with the Patriots

The Eagles went through their first joint-practice session of the summer and seemed to get the better end of things against Bill Belichick in the Pats

PHILADELPHIA - The Patriots arrived at the NovaCare Complex for the first of two scheduled joint practices ahead of a Thursday night preseason affair at Lincoln Financial Field.

It turned out to be a back-and-forth two-hour session, the Eagles' longest of the summer to date and although both sides can make cases, if you're using Nick Sirianni's typical grading scale, Philadelphia probably got the better of the day.

Making things a little dicier was the return of Nelson Agholor, who made life difficult on the Eagles' secondary, especially down the field.

Agholor has the catch of the day, an outside-shoulder fade from Cam Newton where the former Eagles' first-round pick gave the veteran QB plenty of room to throw the football with a nice route against rookie cornerback Zech McPhearson.

Newton threw the ball over Agholor's outside shoulder and the WR tracked it beautifully hauling in the catch.

Agholor had at least five receptions in the session and really was dialed into finding the soft spot in zone coverage deep down the field, doing so on two occasions, first in between McPhearson and Elijah Riley and then Mike Jacquet and Riley.

Another former Eagles player, defensive back Jalen Mills, brought some chippiness to the practice, taking umbrage at left tackle Jordan Mailata trying to draw an offside penalty by pushing the massive Mailata in the back.

Jalen Mills Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

The other major issue for the Eagles' offense was two interceptions off deflected balls in 7-on-7 drills both from Jalen Hurts. The culprits letting the football slip off their hands were Zach Ertz and Kenny Gainwell, turning into picks by Matt Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley.

The Eagles made plenty of plays as well with Jalen Reagor recording perhaps his best practice this season and Eric Wilson intercepting Newton in the end zone during a hurry-up drill.

The best throw came from Joe Flacco, a perfect strike to Andre Patton on a fade in the back of the end zone. Patton's part wasn't bad either as the 27-year-old Rutgers product went high over coverage and made sure his feet stayed in bounds.

On the other side of the football the Eagles' defensive line, particularly the interior of Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, dominated often making Cam Newton and Matt Jones feel uncomfortable.

"The Eagles did a good job," Pats LB Kyle Van Noy said. "We have to do better. We had our ups and downs, but it was a real good experience for us."

TIMING

The two hours was easily the Eagles' longest practice of the summer, perhaps a nod to the cachet of Bill Belichick, who has accomplished a thing or two in his day.

The Pats were also working on some installs when Philadelphia was still stretching.

GM MEETING OF THE MINDS

Eagles GM Howie Roseman spent most of the second half of practice chatting with Pats' director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, the organization's de facto GM and top personnel advisor to Belichick.

The two were probably just offering up some pleasantries and talking about family and friends but who knows, the Pats have a former first-round WR, N'Keal Harry, who doesn't want to be there and gave the Eagles some headaches on Monday and Philadelphia may have a left tackle going on the market soon.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Alex Singleton dropped a Newton fastball that could have been an interception and backup safety Andrew Adams had two opportunities to turn the ball over that went awry.

Overall the Eagles' defense continues to be around the football a lot and that bodes well moving forward.

"I thought we played pretty fast and, we've got to watch the tape, but I thought execution was pretty good and some guys had some pretty good performances," defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. "Just as I was out there just watching it, I thought a couple guys really had some good production."

INJURY SCARES

Each team had a bit of an injury scare.

For New England, it was TE Matt LaCosse, who was wrecked by defensive end Derek Barnett when Newton led him into the contact with a bad pass. Lacosse was down for a bit but was eventually able to walk off under his own power although he was taken to the medical tent and did not return to the session.

The Eagles had a friendly-fire incident with Avonte Maddox wiping out Darius Slay while trying to play the football. Slay was slow to get up but seemed OK and was having fun after practice.

Backup center Luke Juriga was also taken to the medical tent at one point and returned to the sideline but was limping noticeably while getting there.

GETTING CLOSER

Eagles' first-round pick DeVonta Smith was upgraded to limited and did work individual drills during the practice as he continues to work his way back from a sprained MCL. It's still doubtful the Eagles push Smith for the game on Thursday but it is important to start piling up reps by the final preseason encounter.

“Smitty gonna be Smitty," Hurts said after practice. "He’ll be just fine.”

As for the injuries coming into the practice, the biggest news was that RB Kerryon Johnson has been listed as week-to-week with a knee issue, a tough spot to be in for a bubble player.

Also joining the injury list was LB/DE Joe Ostman with a concussion. Returning in a limited fashion were S K'Von Wallace (groin), who has lost ground to Marcus Epps, and WR John Hightower (groin).

GAME BALL

The Eagles won the practice but Agholor won the day and was the WR on the field. Although the speedy WR downplayed things afterward, performing so well in his return to the NovaCare Complex had to feel good.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.