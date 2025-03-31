Tush Push Legislation Getting Heated: "It Reeks Of Jealousy" Against Eagles
And some think the tush push is an ugly play that resembles rugby more than football. What is uglier is just how contentious the play perfected by the Eagles is getting.
The push to ban the push has taken center stage at the NFL owners’ meetings this week in West Palm Beach, Fla., and was widely discussed among reporters there to cover it during the AFC coach’s breakfast on Monday morning.
Legislation to outlaw the tush push was introduced by the Green Bay Packers and will either be voted on or tabled for further discussion probably on Tuesday.
The action became heated away from the main stage on Sunday night with ESPN reporting that one club source said they would vote against the proposal because they don’t believe the proposal is “honest about the reason” why they want the tush push banned.
An NFL coach explained that the proposal is motivated by “pettiness,” because most teams don’t have the personnel, particularly at quarterback, capable of operating the tush push successfully.
“It weak,” the club executive told EPSN. “It’s punishing a team who became excellent at executing the play. In 2022, when Philadelphia was the only team doing it, there was concern that it made the game less compelling because fourth-and-short was no longer in doubt. Then other teams coped it, and they can’t do it as well. It reeks of jealousy.”
Perhaps that is the case in Buffalo, where head coach Sean McDermott has the quarterback to do it in Josh Alleb, but isn’t nearly as successful at is Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
The Bills' inability to successfully execute the tush push basically ended their season in yet another playoff loss to the Kansas Chiefs, the latest one in last year’s AFC title game.
McDermott implied that isn’t case, telling reporters in West Palm Beach that it is about injury. Never mind that there isn’t a shred of data showing that an injury has occurred.
“Even though there’s not significant data out there to this point, my biggest concern is the health and safety of the players, first and foremost,” said McDermott, who is from the Philadelphia suburbs and attended La Salle College High School.
There was a report that McDermott had a heated exchange with Eagles personnel in a hallway of the hotel where the meetings are taking place.
“I believe both teams can be just as good in the traditional form of a quarterback sneak, and they’ve shown that over the years,” he said. “Philadelphia and us. Both teams have shown that, and that’s also why I partly believe what I believe.”
The Eagles have a few teams in their corner on keeping the play, namely the Cardinals, Colts, and Saints, because they have head coaches who worked for Sirianni in Philly.
Sirianni told NFL Media that, “We’ll see how it goes. All I will say about it is (Jonathan) Gannon, (Shane) Steichen, and (Kellen) Moore better vote for it. They are (head coaches) because of that play. So, all three, I better have those three votes right there and the Eagls’ vote. At least I know we have four.”
Make it at least five after Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters, “I don’t think it should be legislated out of the game.”
Even though it isn’t coaches who vote, they should have some sway with their owners. Steichen confirmed that the Colts are on board and the spoke to Sirianni about the vote.
“Of course he has,” said Steichen when a reporter asked him if he had spoken to Sirianni. “ “Yeah, I’m not in favor of taking it out. I think it’s good for the game. ...I’m in favor to keep it.”
