Two Eagles' Rookie Camp Tryout Players Catch On Elsewhere
PHILADELPHIA - There were 28 tryout players at the Eagles’ rookie camp earlier this month, and only one earned a spot on Philadelphia's 90-man offseason roster to date, undrafted rookie receiver Giles Jackson of Washington.
Two others caught on elsewhere on Tuesday.
South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger was signed by the New York Jets, who released veteran punter Thomas Morstead in a corresponding move, a very good sign for the rookie who was a former All-American with the Gamecocks and was first-team All-SEC last season with a career-high 47.8 yards per punt.
Eagles incumbent punter Braden Mann is coming off a very good season, not only as a punter but also as a holder, so Kroeger’s opportunity in Philadelphia was limited. That said, GM Howie Roseman and his scouting staff like to build up dossiers on players for down the road or in case of injury.
North Carolina edge defender Kaimon Rucker was the other player who attended the Eagles’ rookie camp to catch on elsewhere, signing with the Baltimore Ravens.
A four-year starter at UNC, Rucker had 14 1/2 sacks over his final two seasons with the Tar Heels, and his 22 career sacks at the school are the sixth-most in the program’s history.
A draftable commodity to most, a cracked fibula derailed Rucker's final season at North Carolina and also limited him in the pre-draft process.