Two Players Can Answer One Of Eagles' Biggest Questions
PHILADELPHIA – Do the Eagles have enough pass rushers on the outside?
It’s the question still hanging there, two weeks into the players’ downtime before they report for training camp on July 22.
It all hinges on two players still in their mid-20s. They are at a crossroads in their careers and need to turn the one-year contracts they signed this offseason into gold; otherwise, they may need to consider another way to make a living or be willing to accept a veteran’s minimum salary.
One of them, Josh Uche, was given some high praise from right tackle Lane Johnson and linebacker Zack Baun.
The other one, Azeez Ojulari, has played 17 games once in his four-year career and that was as a rookie. He followed that up by playing seven games then 11 in each of the last two years. He can’t stay healthy.
Perhaps is one-year deal will motivate him to stay on the field, to fight through injuries, like so many Eagles did on their march to the Super Bowl. Ojulari has played in 46 games and has produced 22 sacks, which is about two per game.
Ojulari is 6-3, 240. Uche is two inches shorter and about the same, 240 pounds. Johnson has blocked against both, when Ojulari was with the Giants and Uche with the Patriots.
“He made a good inside move that beat me, the ball was gone, but really quick," said Johnson. "I think he plays really low. For taller guys, he can get under you if you let him. I think he’s great in coverage. Just a multi-tool player. I think he’s gonna help us.”
Baun said that Uche has talked to him a lot about the one-year contract Baun turned into a three-year deal worth up to $51 million.
“He's really inspired to take that same trajectory, that same path,” said Baun. “With that, it's a lot of hard work and dedication to making it your best year.”
If Uche puts in that time and Ojulari can stay on the field for all 17 games for the first time in four years, then, yes, the Eagles should have enough outside pass rush.
