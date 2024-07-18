UFL Makes Two Eagles UDFA's First-Round Picks

Eagles Today

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - The UFL held its college draft on Wednesday, and two 2024 Eagles undrafted free agents were selected in the first round.

Maryland offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze was the No. 4 overall selection by the D.C. Defenders and lengthy defensive tackle Gabe Hall out of Baylor went No. 7 overall to the San Antonio Brahmas.

The only other Eagles player selected in the 10-round draft was Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles, who was Memphis' first selection in the ninth round (65th overall).

The main goal for the trio remains to open the eyes of the Eagles coaching staff at training camp and remain in Philadelphia. That said, the spring league’s interest in the group gives each a soft landing spot if things don’t work out in Philadelphia or elsewhere in the league and they want to keep their NFL dreams alive.

The pool for the UFL Draft included players eligible to have been selected in the 2024 NFL Draft but were not selected. 

The teams who selected the players will hold their exclusive UFL rights until the player reports to the team or the organization gives up that player’s rights

All players who ultimately sign a UFL contract are given an “NFL Out” if needed.

John McMullen

