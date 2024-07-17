Eagles Camp Storyline No. 5: About Those Rookies...Who Shines, Who Washes Out?
PHILADELPHIA – The countdown to Eagles training camp is on, with the report date of July 23 shimmering just ahead.
As always, there will be storylines as camp winds through the rest of the month and into August. So, between now and then, 10 will be revealed, one per day, beginning with No. 10 and working up to the top storyline.
No. 5: Rookies…what should we expect?
Every year brings another group of newbies and with that always come questions that need answered and camp usually provides them. This year’s class delivered nine who were drafted and eight who weren’t.
There’s always talk about when the pads come one what will happen to the newcomers – will they shine, stay the same, or fade away?
Perhaps the most interesting watch when camp begins will be third-rounder Jalyx Hunt because he is making a big leap from a small school, starting at Cornell then transferring to Houston Christian, and he hasn’t played outside linebacker/edge rusher for more than a handful of years.
Yet, that’s what he was drafted to do in Vic Fangio’s scheme, and the Eagles could use a someone to step in that role if only for depth purposes.
We’ll see what Fangio has in store for him when camp begins.
The same could be said for first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell. Will the cornerback win a job from the start? Will he replace Darius Slay before the season ends?
Second-round Cooper DeJean is versatile enough to play several positions in the secondary. Where will he settle?
Can fourth-rounder Will Shipley find a role behind Saquon Barkley and Kenny Gainwell, or can he overtake Gainwell at some point?
After those first four, there are even more questions, keeping in mind that expectations for players taken in the fifth through seventh rounds are typically lower.
They are even lower for undrafted free agents. The Eagles, however, always seem to find a way to carve a roster with an undrafted free agent or two.
Safety Reed Blankenship, linebacker Ben VanSumeren, and receiver/punt returner Britain Covey are three recent ones who come to mind.
Can defensive tackle Gabe Hall be one? He was considered a draftable player at Baylor, but slipped through the cracks and the Eagles could use some depth on the defensive line, so maybe it’s him. Andre Sam showed some flashes during the spring and safety is a bit light on depth, too.
Running back Kendall Milton is from the University of Georgia and we know how the Eagles feel about Bulldogs. Milton showed some springtime burst and maybe there is room for a fourth running back at best or a practice squad spot at least.
The Eagles will find out soon enough which rookies will see the field sooner rather than later and which ones can develop on the practice squad.
Either way, rookies always make for an intriguing training camp watch.
