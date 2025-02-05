Veteran At Peace If Super Bowl LIX Is His Last Game With Eagles
NEW ORLEANS – If this is it, if Super Bowl LIX is Darius Slay’s final game with the Eagles after five seasons with them, he’s at peace with it.
“I’ve played a long time,” he said on Wednesday as the Eagles continued preparing to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. “This is year 12, so hopefully it’s not my last game with the Eagles, but if it is, that’s all right. I did a lot for the organization, the organization has done a lot for me and I’m happy where we’re at.”
Slay, now 34, wants to play a 13th year.
“Yeah, next year most likely will be my last,” he said. “I would love for it to be as a Philadelphia Eagle, you know what I’m saying? But if it ain’t, it’s cool, but if it is, I’m super blessed.”
After spending the first seven years of his career with the Detroit Lions, who never went to the Super Bowl – and still never have – this will be Slay’s second Big Game in three years.
“I’m thankful,” he said. “Thankful for this organization for trading for me and making some of my dreams possible. I always dreamed about playing in the Super Bowl, and this is my second time.
“I know a lot of guys that didn’t make to the playoffs for a lot of years, or played in the playoffs but didn’t make it past the second round. I’ve done a lot of great things, and I’m thankful for the Lord and the organization.”
The Eagles went through a secondary rebuild last April, drafting cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and adding Isaiah Rodgers on a one-year deal after he was cut by the Colts before serving a year-long suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on gambling.
They have Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo on the roster and maybe they choose to bring back Rodgers. Perhaps the Eagles even look at the draft to add another corner or add a free agent who can play in the slot and move DeJean to the outside opposite Mitchell.
Releasing Slay with a post-June 1 designation would save the Eagles nearly $5 million in cap space, and on a team that would like to bring back linebacker Zack Baun and perhaps even offensive lineman Mekhi Becton and/or defensive tackle Milton Williams, every little bit helps.
