Watch Eagles' Jalen Hurts Score First Touchdown In Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles are on the board.
Philadelphia didn't score on its first drive against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX, but it did score on its second. The Eagles got the ball back despite a somewhat controversial start to the game. The Eagles held firm on defense on the Chiefs' first drive and got the ball back.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tossed the ball long to Jahan Dotson. After the play was reviewed, it was ruled that Dotson had his knee down and didn't cross the plane for a touchdown. The Eagles turned to the "Brotherly Shove" immediately and Hurts was able to get into the endzone.
You can check out the play here, or below.
The Eagles hit the extra point afterward and went out ahead 7-0. The Eagles lost against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago in 2023. There's plenty of game left, but things started off in a much better way for the Eagles on Sunday in the rematch.
Philadelphia and the Chiefs are familiar with one another and Hurts and the Eagles couldn't have asked for a much better start in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles stopped the Chiefs on their second drive as well and will have the ball back quickly. Philadelphia is looking to earn its second Super Bowl win in team history and couldn't have asked for a better start to the contest.
