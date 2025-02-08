Watch Eagles’ Saquon Barkley’s Only Super Bowl Ad
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday and you can see Saquon Barkley in more ways than one.
Philadelphia has a chance at history and it clearly will be a pretty big day for the Eagles superstar. Sunday will be Barkley’s 28th birthday, he has a chance at his first Super Bowl ring, and he will be in his first and only Super Bowl advertisement as well.
Barkley racked up over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season and has over 400 rushing yards in the playoffs. Despite this, he has somehow found the time to broaden his portfolio as well. In addition to being one of the fastest running backs of all time, Barkley is a student of business and technology. Ramp is his largest private technology investment.
The soon-to-be 28-year-old recently invested in Ramp after a long fascination with startups after reading “Zero to One” by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters.
When strong Ramp recommendations came through mutual investor connections, he knew he wanted more than just a typical endorsement.
Barkley invested in Ramp and somehow the two sides came together to create a Super Bowl advertisement in less than a week.
You can check it out here.
The Eagles star opened up about the partnership.
"I've always believed a winning mindset applies to every part of life,” Barkley said. “If you want to dominate, you don't switch off when the clock hits zero and I demand that same intensity in my business ventures. Ramp shares my obsession with speed and efficiency, helping teams move faster, spend smarter, and stay a step ahead of the competition. They're a partner I want in my corner.
"True partnership requires skin in the game. That's why I invested in Ramp. I saw firsthand how they're powering American businesses to cut costs and achieve a higher level of performance. That's the kind of impact I want to be part of."
It’s certainly going to be a big day for the Eagles star on Sunday.
