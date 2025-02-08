Eagles Bitter Rival Urged To Poach 25-Year-Old Breakout Star
Once the Super Bowl ends, the Philadelphia Eagles will need to take a hard look at the defense.
Philadelphia has built the best defense in football, but things could get tricky this offseason with guys like Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Zack Baun heading to free agency among others. The Eagles won't be able to keep everyone and Williams will specifically be someone to watch out for.
He's projected to land a three-year, $36 million deal after a breakout year. Williams logged five sacks across 17 games, but made just seven starts. It wouldn't be too shocking to see him land an even larger role elsewhere. The New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy made a list of players for the New York Giants and New York Jets to go after and had Williams for both.
"Eagles DT Milton Williams: In Dexter Lawrence (Giants) and Quinnen Williams (Jets), New York has two of the NFL’s best defensive tackles," Dunleavy said. "And neither has a running mate, which explains two underachieving run defenses. Defensive tackle could be the Jets’ biggest need, as free agents Javon Kinlaw and Solomon Thomas were deeply tied to the former regime.
"The Giants never replaced Leonard Williams or A’Shawn Robinson after 2023. Milton Williams, who has made 17 starts over the past two seasons, is due a full-time chance to start away from the Eagles’ crazy depth. He had a career-high five sacks this season."
If Williams were to leave this offseason, it would be pretty disappointing if he were to land in the division. The Eagles did poach Saquon Barkley from the Giants last offseason in free agency. Maybe the Giants will try to get at least some sort of revenge this offseason.
