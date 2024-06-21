Welcome To Eagles Great Unknown This Summer: The Defense
PHILADELPHIA – We know what the Eagles offense is capable of doing.
Jalen Hurts was an MVP candidate two years ago but struggled with turnovers last year. He is probably closer to the player he was two years ago than the player he was last year, which, take away the turnovers, and he played well enough to win 11 games.
Hurts has weapons everywhere he turns, with All-Pro candidates in receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, and running back Saquon Barkley.
That’s not to say there aren’t concerns with an offense that is churning over again with Kellen Moore at the helm and one that lost veteran center Jason Kelce to retirement. It is still a mostly-known commodity, except for the right guard spot and some depth at certain positions.
The defense isn’t a known commodity.
That side of the ball is the great unknown.
That side of the ball also lost a standout player in Fletcher Cox, who retired shortly after Kelce did in the offseason.
That side of the ball is the biggest concern heading into the start of training camp, which will begin when players report on July 23 to, presumably, have their first practice on July 24.
The defense; every level has its share of unknown.
TACKLES: The tackles are young, and a veteran presence wouldn’t be a bad idea to explore. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams have shown flashes in their short NFL, but can they step up and increase their production? Unknown.
And what about after them? Marlon Tuipuloltu, Moro Ojomo, P.J. Mustipher, Thomas Booker, and Gabe Hall is what; an even greater unknown.
EDGE/ENDS: Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham are the most known of a thin group, but Sweat is coming off a down year in which he went eight straight games without a sack, and Graham is 36, and in his 15th and final season.
Bryce Huff is sort of known. He reached double-digit sacks with 10 in his fourth season with the New York Jets. Can he do it again? Can he be even better? Unknown.
After that it’s Nolan Smith. Unknown, but comes with high expectations.
There are a slew of outside linebackers who could provide edge help. Among them are Patrick Johnson, Tarron Jackson, Julian Okwara, and rookie Jalyx Hunt, but it's a whole lot of unknowns.
LINEBACKER: Whoa boy, you think there are heavy unknowns at the first two position groups, this one is the worst of all. Everyone comes with questions.
Can Devin White be the player during most of his five seasons in Tampa?
Why didn’t Zack Baun get much of a run on defense in New Orleans, and can he get that time here?
Can Nakobe Dean stay healthy, and if he does, can he play better than he did in the limited time he got last year before his season-ending injury?
Can Ben VanSumeren take a big step from his undrafted rookie season?
Can rookie Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., contribute anything in his first season?
Unknown.
CORNERBACKS: It looks good on paper, but even here there are unknowns.
Darius Slay is 33 and has worn down the past couple of years.
Isaiah Rodgers spent a year on the sidelines while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.
Kelee Ringo is in Year 2 after a rookie season that got off to a slow start but ended strongly.
And speaking of rookies, Quinyon Mitchell was great in college, but how will he transition to the pros?
There are so many more questions and unknowns that includes Avonte Maddox, Cooper DeJean, Eli Rick, Josh Jobe, and Zech McPhearson to name just a few more.
SAFETY: Perhaps Reed Blankenship is the most known player on the defense, but even he can get nicked up occasionally. C.J. Gardner-Johnson played three games last year, and Sydney Brown is returning from ACL reconstruction and the timetable for that return is, you guessed it, unknown.
