What Did We Learn From the Eagles' Top-30 Process?
The top-30 visits have ended, and based on reports, the Eagles entertained 28 of the draft’s prospects. Not all of them are at the same talent-level and they brough in players who could go anywhere from the first round all the way through the undrafted process.
Here they are:
OFFENSIVE LINE (7)
Josh Conerly
Anthony Belton
Marcus Mbow
Jalen Travis
Charles Grant
Dylan Fairchild
Wyatt Milum
EDGE (4)
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Oluwafemi Oladejo
Nic Scourton
David Walker
DEFENSIVE END (1)
Tyler Baron
DEFENSIVE LINE (5)
Elijah Roberts
Shemar Turner
TJ Sanders
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
CORNERBACK (5)
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Jaylin Smith, USC
Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
Trey Amos
Justin Walley, Minnesota
LINEBACKER (1)
Kobe King, Penn State
SAFETY (3)
Jaylen Reed, PSU
Malaki Starks
Rayuan Lane, Navy
RUNNING BACK (2)
Jaydon Blue
LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
Two visits have either gone unreported or never happened. There’s also the possibility that because Ezeiruaku and Allen are from South Jersey, their visits may have counted as local visits and not against the top 30.
Because the Eagles never leave any stone unturned, the thinking here is that at least two visits, and maybe four, happened, but no information has been discovered, yet.
For the conspiracy theorist among us, perhaps that’s because the Eagles don’t want that information divulged and asked the players’ agents to keep a lid on it.
Why? Well, the Eagles lean heavily on their top-30 visits when it comes to the draft, and other teams probably have that figured out.
What’s obviously missing from this list are tight ends. The presumption is the Eagles will move on from Dallas Goedert and draft one at some point over the course of the three-day draft that begins Thursday. The earlier they do it, the better one they will get, in theory.
Two other things that stand out about this list. There is only one linebacker, which feels low given the possible need for one depending on the health of Nakobe Dean to begin the season.
The list is heavy on secondary players, with five cornerbacks and three safeties. Several of those players were reported late in the top-30 process. That makes sense given that they need a backup slot corner behind Cooper DeJean, and they lost Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, and Avonte Maddox, but the timing of the late rush is intriguing.
Maybe the visists happened early in the process and wasn't reported until much later. Or maybe it ndicates that a cornerback and possibly a safety will be on the menu as the draft unfolds, maybe even earlier than some might expect.