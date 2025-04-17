Eagles Today

What Did We Learn From the Eagles' Top-30 Process?

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for the NFL Draft next week, and the top-30 process is over.

Ed Kracz

Eagles GM Howie Roseman (left) and head coach Nick Sirianni discuss the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman (left) and head coach Nick Sirianni discuss the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
The top-30 visits have ended, and based on reports, the Eagles entertained 28 of the draft’s prospects. Not all of them are at the same talent-level and they brough in players who could go anywhere from the first round all the way through the undrafted process.

Here they are:

OFFENSIVE LINE (7)

Josh Conerly

Anthony Belton

Marcus Mbow

Jalen Travis

Charles Grant

Dylan Fairchild

Wyatt Milum

EDGE (4)

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Oluwafemi Oladejo

Nic Scourton

David Walker

DEFENSIVE END (1)

Tyler Baron

DEFENSIVE LINE (5)

Elijah Roberts

Shemar Turner

TJ Sanders

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

CORNERBACK (5)

Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Jaylin Smith, USC

Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Trey Amos

Justin Walley, Minnesota

LINEBACKER (1)

Kobe King, Penn State

SAFETY (3)

Jaylen Reed, PSU

Malaki Starks

Rayuan Lane, Navy

RUNNING BACK (2)

Jaydon Blue

LeQuint Allen, Syracuse

Two visits have either gone unreported or never happened. There’s also the possibility that because Ezeiruaku and Allen are from South Jersey, their visits may have counted as local visits and not against the top 30.

Because the Eagles never leave any stone unturned, the thinking here is that at least two visits, and maybe four, happened, but no information has been discovered, yet.

For the conspiracy theorist among us, perhaps that’s because the Eagles don’t want that information divulged and asked the players’ agents to keep a lid on it.

Why? Well, the Eagles lean heavily on their top-30 visits when it comes to the draft, and other teams probably have that figured out.

What’s obviously missing from this list are tight ends. The presumption is the Eagles will move on from Dallas Goedert and draft one at some point over the course of the three-day draft that begins Thursday. The earlier they do it, the better one they will get, in theory.

Two other things that stand out about this list. There is only one linebacker, which feels low given the possible need for one depending on the health of Nakobe Dean to begin the season.

The list is heavy on secondary players, with five cornerbacks and three safeties. Several of those players were reported late in the top-30 process. That makes sense given that they need a backup slot corner behind Cooper DeJean, and they lost Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, and Avonte Maddox, but the timing of the late rush is intriguing.

Maybe the visists happened early in the process and wasn't reported until much later. Or maybe it ndicates that a cornerback and possibly a safety will be on the menu as the draft unfolds, maybe even earlier than some might expect.

